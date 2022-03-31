While three pageant contestants representing Monroe County will vie for the Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2022 crown this weekend at Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, one will compete in the Miss Mississippi USA pageant.
Miss Monroe County USA Abby Kathryn Kimbrough of Smithville; Miss Smithville Teen USA Alivia Tipton of Smithville; Miss Amory Teen USA Riley Ray of Amory; and Miss Monroe County Teen USA Ali Holton of Amory are among this year’s contestants in the pageants.
Miss Mississippi Teen USA and Miss Mississippi USA will be held April 1 and 2 at the Silver Star Convention Center.
The pageant is organized by Greenwood Productions.
“We are very excited to hold our upcoming event more centrally located in the state at the gorgeous Pearl River Resort. The magic found at the Pearl River Resort will be the perfect host for the most beautiful and accomplished young women from across the state of Mississippi vying for the titles of Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA,” the company stated in a press release.
The current titleholders are Miss Mississippi USA 2021 Bailey Anderson and Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2021 Mattie Grace Morris. They will crown two new winners who will travel on to the national competitions of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, according to the press release.
“We are excited to host this event here. The young ladies that participate will create a lifetime of memories, and it is truly an honor to be part their special moment,” said Pearl River Resort President and CEO Sonny Johnson in a press release.
Greenwood Productions is currently accepting applications for contestants to take part in next year’s pageants. Applications and qualifications for the 2023 pageant can be found at www.missmississippiusa.com under the “Apply Now” section.