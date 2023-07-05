AMORY – In his 42 years of being affiliated with pageants, the past two years have been the most rewarding for Steve Stockton after forming the Miss Mississippi Volunteer organization. While it has not only provided a well-rounded experience to help prepare young ladies for the real world, it has partnered with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to help curb teenage traffic fatalities.
While the program has come with its attributes, it came away with its first nationwide win June 24 as last year’s winner, Columbus native Hannah Perrigin, was crowned as Miss Volunteer America 2024 in Jackson, Tennessee.
“When it got down to those last two (contestants), it was incredible. I had to sit there for a second and think, ‘She did it. She did it.’ Hannah even told me she just stood there for a moment and thought, ‘What just happened?’ Her life changed just like that,” Stockton said.
For last year’s national pageant, the inaugural Miss Mississippi Volunteer, Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc, finished as second alternate, making for a solid beginning for the program.
Stockton was originally introduced to pageants by Amory native Sam Haskell, who exposed him to Miss Mississippi. Stockton met his wife, Darlene, through the Miss Amory Pageant.
Flashing forward to more recent times, Miss Volunteer America Chairperson/Founder Allison DeMarcus, who is married to Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus and is featured in the Netflix reality series, “DeMarcus Family Rules,” contacted Stockton about expanding to Mississippi.
“I got on a plane, flew to Nashville, and she was pretty convincing. By the time I got out of there, I had signed the dotted line and we were ready to go,” he said. “They’re a great duo with great hearts and a great family. When I saw all of that, I knew it was a good organization and it would be something we’d be proud of here.”
He called friends from throughout Mississippi with connections and interest in developing the organization. Stockton also noted other Miss Volunteer America state directors help make for a family environment.
“There are not a lot of opportunities for a young woman to have the exposure to put herself in situations where they’ve had to prepare for interview, fitness, evening gown and talent competitions. We’re not looking for anyone to be the greatest in any of those things. The percentages are spread out equally at 25 percent in those categories, so we’re looking for the well-rounded girl. I think everyone’s looking to be the exceptional person,” Stockton said. “It’s more than the title or placing. It’s what each one of those girls does in preparation to compete that they carry on for the rest of their lives. It sets them up for jobs, and they’ve already got skills when they walk into the interview room.”
The state program also has virtual workshops and newsletters throughout the year to help prepare contestants.
“We’re not looking for a young woman who has to fit a mold. Rachel and Hannah are two completely different people. They approach things differently, they have different skill sets but in the end, they are equally capable of doing the job. Whoever wins this will bring something new to the table that will keep us from getting stale, and that’s what I love about it. We still want the girl to be her true self,” Stockton said.
The opportunity of creating Miss Mississippi Volunteer came with an opportunity to make a positive change throughout the state.
“When I took this on, I told Darlene one night that I want to have a statewide project that we can partner with that is non-controversial and can provide a way to help and get some exposure for ourselves. I thought one night, ‘What about the highway patrol and teen drivers?,’” Stockton said.
He contacted former Amory resident Randy Ginn, who is director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, who suggested the D.R.I.V.E. campaign, which educates young drivers on what to avoid when driving, which could save their lives.
They saw the partnership as a great opportunity for state troopers and Miss Mississippi Volunteer winners to speak to groups, particularly students, about teenage driving safety.
“It’s been a great partnership, and I think we’ve made a difference because Mississippi was number one in teenage fatalities for driving and we’ve seen those statistics go down from the start of this program,” Stockton said.
Perrigin told him spreading awareness of driving safety was the most impactful aspect of her year as Miss Mississippi Volunteer.
Onto the next crown
Last week was a hectic week for Stockton as preparation was underway for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Scholarship and Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer pageants, being held this week in Tupelo. Of the 40 overall contestants from throughout the state, three of them – Treasure Ford, Ana Grace McGonagill and Laney Howell – are from Amory.
Howell, 18, represents the Miss Amory Teen Volunteer title. The Itawamba Community College student is an aspiring dentist, and her platform is “YOU Can Prevent Diabetes!”
Ford, 17, is an Amory High School student who represents the Miss Heart of Amory Teen Volunteer title. She aspires to be a nurse and cookie entrepreneur, and her platform is Lend a Hand to a Paw-Donate! Foster! Adopt!
McGonagill, 17, is an Amory High School student representing the Miss Monroe County Teen Volunteer title. She is an aspiring medical professional, and her platform is #GivetoLive, highlighting the importance of donating blood.
“I’m excited because I never wanted anyone from our little town to ever think they can never compete on the state level as well. We’ve got just as many accomplished young women right here in Amory that don’t need to hold themselves back,” Stockton said.
The state and national organizations are open to ages 13 through 26 and all-in-all, there are $90,000 in scholarships at stake through this week’s competitions.
“We’re still trying to build our scholarship fund through the CREATE Foundation. People can make contributions to the Miss Mississippi Volunteer organization online through CREATE. There are two accounts – an endowment and a special projects fund. They administer all of our scholarships directly to the universities,” Stockton said. “When I tell other states how we go about that, they say they don’t have that.”
In addition to Stockton, Miss Mississippi Volunteer board members with Monroe County ties include Jean Sanders; Stacy Forbus; Robyn Lehman; Carl and Kelsea Cadden; and Dana Hill.
Stockton also recognized partnering businesses outside of the county for assistance. Keith Pittman of Lasting Impressions Formal Wear in Columbus, Georgia provided the evening gown and talent outfit at national competition, and Lynsee Pannell of Citizen Style in Tupelo is the hair sponsor.
“We’ve got a great group of people who know what the needs are and just figure out a way to make it happen,” he said.
Judges for this week’s state competition are from Hawaii, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
Two preliminary nights of competition begin at 7 p.m. on July 6 and 7 at the Tupelo Performing Arts Center, with the final crowning competition beginning at 7 p.m. on July 8. Audience and livestream tickets are available for purchase at www.missmississippivolunteer.com. Perrigin will be at this week’s pageant.
