Miss Mississippi Volunteer Rachel Shumaker holds a coffin key to illustrate potential outcomes of careless driving during a luncheon last week at Smokin’ Bros. Her platform focuses on the dangers of distracted driving.
AMORY – Miss Mississippi Volunteer Rachel Shumaker of Pontotoc explained the dangers of distracted driving during a Feb. 9 luncheon at Smokin’ Bros held by the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club and Junior Auxiliary. She spoke on behalf of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s campaign, D.R.I.V.E., which combats teen driving deaths.
“It’s really special for me to see that the future of Mississippi and of our country is in good hands. Our young people are going to do incredible things. I care about them enough to try to help save lives and I hope you do as well,” she said.
Shumaker focused on the importance of safe driving and solicited support for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.
“In 2020, there were 70 Mississippi teenagers that were killed in car crashes. In 2021, there were 67, so the number is not going down (significantly). Mississippi is consistently in the top five for teen driving fatalities. We can, and must, do better,” she said.
Shumaker shared a presentation she gives to students called Fatal Four of distracted driving, which includes texting while driving, drunk driving, not wearing seat belts and speeding.
“I show my car key and then I show them this coffin key,” she said while illustrating a takeaway of her presentation. “I want them to remember what it looks like because every time they pick up their other key, I want them to think about this one.”
Shumaker emphasized everyone’s preference is for the coffin key to be used after living a full life, having done everything that they wanted to do and not before then.
She looks forward to when the number of crash fatalities among youth is half of what it is now.
Shumaker graduated from Mississippi State University with bachelor's degrees in communications and political science. She is currently devoting her time to her role as Miss Mississippi Volunteer before beginning law school this fall.