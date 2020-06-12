On a monthly basis, there are two groups of individuals that gather in Aberdeen and Amory to share discussion points about local and national issues while building lasting relationships. Mission Mississippi is a Christian-valued movement aimed at uniting blacks and whites.
“We’re not working at breaking down barriers; we’re doing this for ourselves. It’s not like, ‘Oh, we’re going to fix all the racial issues.’ No, no, no. You come to Mission Mississippi and you talk to people from different races and different churches, and that’s all you do,” said Marty Hansen, who’s a member of the Aberdeen chapter. “I think the basic thing about Mission Mississippi is people getting to know each other regardless of who they are, what their backgrounds are and what their educations are. We just know people as individuals without stereotypes.
“I don’t say we dwell on race all the time. We just dwell on commonality.”
Jean Pinkley has been active with Amory’s chapter for many years and laments that the pandemic has interrupted the continuum of its gatherings.
“Others besides myself have been reaching out individually to our friends during this time,” she said. “My heart breaks for my black sisters. I would love to see a march for reconciliation.”
Aberdeen group member Carolyn Parson said people think Mission Mississippi is political, but it’s not.
“I think people need to get into somebody else’s world so they can see why they feel this way. It has to be from a place they want to engage. I think we can all make strides and make a step,” she said. “Being friendly and starting communication you make in conversation helps. Nobody wants bad things to happen, and I think what Mission Mississippi has opens the conversation that people want the same thing we do, and that’s make the community better.”
Following through with an idea of group member Jim Edwards, the Aberdeen chapter placed a wreath in front of City Hall in honor of the late George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after pinned by a police officer knee in Minneapolis.
Sam Criddle of Sam’s Plant Station and Susan and Meg Evans of Aberdeen Flower and Gifts made the floral arrangements, and John Allmond of Allmond Printing made the sign. People are invited to leave cards and flowers in Floyd’s memory.
Hansen is originally from Minnesota and added all the stereotypes about Mississippi were wrong when he and his wife, Judy, moved here.
“We used to see ‘Mississippi Burning’ on public television every week and they’d play it, play it and play it. When we got here, we decided we loved Mississippi after three days never changed our mind or had buyer’s remorse,” he said.