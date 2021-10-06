Local school districts serving Monroe County students witnessed similar results in a number of subject areas in terms of statewide averages through the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program reflective of the 2020-2021 school year. Results were released in late September by the Mississippi Department of Education.
Students were tested this spring after a testing suspension during the previous school year, which was cut short due to the pandemic.
A couple of changes for the spring assessments included third-graders still being required to take the third-grade reading/language arts assessment, but they were not required to pass it in order to be promoted to the fourth grade.
All eligible students who took courses with required end-of-course assessments such as Algebra I, English II, biology and U.S. history weren't required to meet a passing score to graduate.
State superintendent Dr. Carey Wright said during a recent press conference mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA) proficiency decreased for the first time since math tests were administered in 2016.
Key takeaways from the statewide report included the overall math proficiency being at 35.1 percent for the '20-’21 school year. It was down from 47.4 percent in 2018-19, which was a 12.3 percent point decrease. The overall ELA proficiency was at 34.9 percent last year, down from 41.6 percent in 2018-19. It represented a 6.7 percent point decrease.
Statewide proficiency levels fell in all grades except eighth-grade ELA, which increased by .1 percent to 35.6 percent proficiency.
The disruption and stress caused by COVID-19 has had an impact on student performance on every state in the country, Wright said, which is why "this year establishes a new baseline for statewide assessments."
"These assessment results provide valuable information about the impact the pandemic has had on learning and will identify where accelerated learning opportunities for students are most needed," Wright said.
The U.S. Department of Education waived a requirement that schools test 95 percent of students during the 2020-21 school year, but MDE strongly encouraged all schools and districts to test as many students as they possibly could, including full-time virtual learners who had to come back to campus to take the assessments.
"The participation rate for our assessments was 96.9 percent," Wright said. "That was huge for us. In fact, the previous rates in prior years were between 98 percent and 99 percent, so this is a real hats off to teachers and leaders across the state who did the very best that they could to get all of our children in school and get them tested."
Localized numbers
For fifth-grade science, the highest percentage of students statewide, 37.7 percent, scored Level 4. At Aberdeen and Nettleton, the majority of students scored Level 3, with Aberdeen at 35.9 and Nettleton at 37.6 percent. Amory and Monroe County both had the highest percentage of students scoring Level 4, with Amory at 46 percent and Monroe County at 43.4 percent.
For eighth-grade science, Mississippi had the highest percentage of students in the Level 4 category at 32.4 percent. Amory, Monroe County and Nettleton school districts each had the highest percentages in the same category at 33.1 percent, 49.5 percent and 37 percent respectively. The highest percentage of Aberdeen students scored in Level 3 at 31.2 percent.
For biology, 34.4 percent of students statewide scored in Level 4, as did the Amory (42.1 percent), Monroe County (38.8 percent) and Nettleton (40.5 percent) school districts. The majority of Aberdeen students, 43.3 percent, tested scored Level 1.
Statewide, 34.4 percent of students scored Level 4 in U.S. history, which is where the Amory and Monroe County school districts averaged the highest numbers at 38 percent and 45.1 percent, respectively. Aberdeen’s biggest percentage was 44.4 percent at Level 2, and Nettleton’s was 29.2 percent at Level 3.
For third-grade ELA, the highest percentage of students, 27.7 percent, scored Level 4. Amory’s highest average, 40.9 percent, was Level 4, while Monroe County and Nettleton’s highest percentages were Level 3 at 35.2 and 45.5 respectively, and Aberdeen’s highest percentage was 45.1 percent at Level 2.
In fourth-grade ELA, the highest percentage in the state was 28.5 percent at Level 2. Amory and Monroe County school districts’ highest percentages were Level 4, at 43.4 and 35 percent respectively. Nettleton’s highest was Level 3 at 30.1 percent, and Aberdeen’s was Level 2 at 43.6 percent.
As far as fifth-grade ELA, 36 percent of students scored Level 3 statewide, making it the highest percentage category, which is a similar trend for Monroe County students. A total of 44.6 percent of Aberdeen students, 41.6 percent of Amory students and 41.9 percent of Nettleton students scored in the same category, making it their highest percentages. The Monroe County School District had 40.9 percent of students scoring Level 4, which represented its highest percentage.
For sixth-grade ELA, the highest percentage was at Level 3 at both the statewide and Monroe County levels. While 34 percent of Mississippi students scored that level, local totals were Aberdeen at 47.2 percent, Amory at 36.1 percent, Monroe County at 33.5 percent and Nettleton at 31.1 percent.
Monroe County students stayed on the same trend as the majority of Mississippi students for seventh-grade ELA, with the majority in Level 3. Mississippi’s rate in Level 3 was 37.9 percent, Aberdeen’s was 48.4 percent, Amory’s was 36.8 percent, Monroe County’s was 40.5 and Nettleton’s was 43 percent.
Eighth-grade ELA followed the same trend also as far as the highest percentage of students scoring in Level 3. Mississippi’s total was 34.5 percent, Aberdeen’s was 35.5 percent, Amory’s was 39.8 percent, Monroe County’s was 40.4 percent and Nettleton’s was 34.6 percent.
For English II statewide, the highest percentage of students, 26 percent, finished in Level 3, as did Amory at 30.5 percent. The Monroe County School District’s highest average was Level 4, at 32.7 percent, while Aberdeen and Nettleton’s highest averages were Level 2, at 43.7 percent and 33 percent respectively.
For math scores, the highest percentage of students, 26.1 percent, scored in Level 2 for third-grade math across the state. While Aberdeen followed the same trend with 50.7 percent of students at Level 2, Nettleton’s highest percentage was 39 percent at Level 3, and Amory and Monroe County both had the highest percentages at Level 4, with 33.9 percent for Amory and 34.4 percent for Monroe County.
For fourth-grade math, the highest percentage of students in the state, 25.2 percent, scored Level 3, which is where Monroe County (35 percent) and Nettleton (37.3 percent) had their highest percentages. Aberdeen’s highest percent was Level 2 at 31.6 percent, and Amory’s highest was 36.4 percent at Level 4.
In fifth-grade math, 31.8 percent of students in Mississippi scored at Level 3. For local results, Aberdeen had just as many students score Level 2 as they did in Level 3 with 34.4 percent. Amory had 45.1 percent of students at Level 3. Monroe County had 38.9 percent of students score in Level 4, and Nettleton had 37.6 percent of students score in Level 3.
For sixth-grade math, 25.8 percent of students scored in Level 3 statewide, making it the highest percentage. For local results, the highest percentage of Aberdeen students, 39.4 percent, scored in Level 2, 30.6 percent of Amory students scored in Level 3, and the highest percentage of Monroe County and Nettleton students scored in Level 4, with 46.8 and 33 percent, respectively.
As far as seventh-grade math, Level 3 had the highest percentage, 33.2 percent, statewide. Locally, Aberdeen and Nettleton both had the highest percentages at Level 3, with Aberdeen at 44.6 percent and Nettleton at 38 percent. Amory and Monroe County had the highest percentages in Level 4, with Amory at 40.8 percent and Monroe County at 47.1 percent.
For eighth-grade math, Mississippi’s highest percentage, 25 percent, scored in Level 4. Aberdeen’s highest percentage, 30.5 percent, was at Level 2, Amory (34.3 percent) and Nettleton (28.4 percent) had the highest percentage at Level 3, and Monroe County’s highest percentage (38.3 percent) was at Level 4.
In recapping Algebra I scores, the state’s highest percentage rate was 29.2 percent at Level 3. Aberdeen’s was the highest at Level 2, with 49.6 percent, Nettleton’s highest (44.7 percent) was at Level 3, and Amory (39.8 percent) and Monroe County’s (48.7 percent) was at Level 4.
As far as individual Monroe County School District schools, Hatley had 57.4 percent of test takers fall in the Level 4 category for Algebra I, Smithville had 46.2 percent, and Hamilton had 41.7 percent.
The Monroe County School District was among the top 10 districts in the state for mathematics with the percentage of students at proficient or advanced. Fifty five percent of students in the district registered at Level 4 or 5. The Petal School District topped the category statewide at 68.2 percent.
The Monroe County School District was also among the top 10 districts in Algebra I, with 59.1 percent of test takers scoring at Level 4 or 5. The Ocean Springs School District ranked number one at 77.1 percent.
For overall U.S. history with the percentage of students at proficient or advanced, the Aberdeen School District was among the bottom 10 statewide at 7.9 percent. The Hazlehurst City School District was the lowest at 13.8 percent.
The Aberdeen School District was last in the state for students scoring proficient or advanced in biology with 10.6 percent.
ACT results
The ACT test was administered to last school year’s juniors, and the statewide composite score average was 17.3 through 27,972 test takers for 2021. For 2020 results, the average was 17.7 through 28,394 test takers.
The ACT is comprised of English, math, reading and science tests, and the average of the four tests is calculated for the composite score.
Locally, Aberdeen High School averaged 14.5 through 87 juniors tested, compared to 15.1 the previous school year through 51 test takers.
Amory High School’s 101 test takers averaged 18.9, which was an increase compared to 18.3 for 2020 results through 99 students tested.
The Monroe County School District as a whole averaged a composite score of 17.7 through 147 students tested, compared to 17.8 the previous year with 129 students tested.
As far as its individual schools, Hamilton’s composite score for 2021 was 17.3 through 37 students tested, compared to 18.7 through 40 students tested the previous year. Hatley’s 72 test takers scored an average of 17.4, compared to 17.5 the previous year through 60 students. Smithville’s 38 test takers averaged 18.6, which was a significant increase compared to 17.1 the previous year with 29 students tested.
Nettleton High School’s composite score was 17.1 through 93 test takers, which remained the same as 2020’s composite score of 17.1 when 87 students were tested.
Statewide, there was a 1.1 percent decrease in students achieving ACT benchmarks in college English composition, college algebra, college social science and college biology.