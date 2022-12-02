Each year, all Mississippi high school juniors take the ACT test, and Monroe County students’ most recent results indicated increases and decreases this spring as in comparison to spring semester 2021. The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the latest ACT scores.
For schools serving Monroe County students, Amory High School had the highest ACT composite score at 19 through 103 test-takers. The average score for English was 19.3, the average score for math was 18.6, reading was 19.2, and science was 18.5.
The spring 2022 scores were a slight increase compared to Amory High School’s spring ‘21 composite score of 18.9 through 101 test-takers.
Hamilton High School’s composite score was 18.7 through 48 test-takers. For individual subject areas, Hamilton had 17.9 in English, 17.6 in math, 19.7 in reading and 18.9 in science. The composite score showed growth compared to 17.3 through spring ‘21’s 37 test-takers.
Smithville High School’s composite score was 17.5 through 35 test-takers. Students averaged 17.2 in English, 16.5 in math and 18 in both reading and science. Spring ‘21’s 38 test-takers scored a composite score of 18.6.
Hatley’s composite score from this spring was 16.9 through 67 test-takers. The average score for both English and math was 16.4, while the average score for both reading and science was 17.2. Hatley’s spring ‘21 composite score was 17.4 through 72 test-takers.
As a district, the Monroe County School District’s average composite score was 17.6 through 150 test-takers, compared to 17.7 in spring ‘21 through 147 juniors tested.
For individual subjects, the school district averaged 17.1 in English, 16.8 in math, 18.2 in reading and 17.9 in science.
Nettleton High School’s composite score was 16.2 through 80 test-takers. Students averaged 14.9 in English, 16.1 in math, 16.4 in reading and 16.7 in science. For the spring ‘21 scores, Nettleton had an average composite score of 17.1 through 93 students tested.
Aberdeen High School’s 79 test-takers this spring had a composite ACT score of 14.1. The average English score was 12.5, the average math score was 14.7, reading’s average score was 14.1, and the average science score was 14.7. Last year’s composite score was 14.5 through 87 test-takers.
According to a press release from the MDE, the average score for juniors increased from 17.3 in 2021 to 17.4 this year throughout the state. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects increased from 8.9% last year to 9.3% this year.
The press release continued to state scores for Mississippi public school students who graduated in 2022 decreased from 17.8 to 17.5, though the average composite superscore was 20.7. Superscores are generated when students take the ACT multiple times, and the student’s best scores from each of the four tested ACT subjects are combined.
The national average ACT score for all public school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, which was a decrease from 19.9 in 2021. ACT scores nationwide have dropped in recent years as the population of students taking the test has broadened, the press released stated.
