Free childcare is available during the pandemic for all of these front-line workers, and people may apply at www.apps.mdhs.ms.gov/ccis/NewApplication/AppStartPage.aspx

As of Aug. 1, all the below jobs are now included. More families can be served. 

In response to COVID-19, the following employment conditions are required for an emergency 90-day certificate under the emergency population:

1. Public safety and first responders

2. Law enforcement

3. Fire prevention and response

4. Emergency medical technicians (EMTs)

5. 911 call center personnel

6. Nurses, technicians, receptionists, food service employees, and sanitation service employees working in hospitals, clinics and medical offices providing health treatment

7. Research and laboratory operations

8. Nursing homes

9. Residential health care facilities

10. Congregate care facilities

11. Assisted living facilities

12. Elder care

13. Medical wholesale and distribution

14. Home health workers and aides

15. Medical supply and equipment manufacturers and providers

16. Medical waste disposal

17. Hazardous waste disposal

18. Repair technicians providing in-home repair services

19. Social workers and mental health workers providing in-person services

20. Other ancillary healthcare services on a case by case basis employees with regular direct customer contact in the following job roles:

21. Teaching, food preparation, sanitation, and reception staff within child care facilities and schools

22. Cashiers, servers, meal delivery drivers and bartenders within food service locations

23. Cashiers, and those responsible for bagging, filling, and delivering customer orders within grocery stores

24. Cashiers in retail stores, i.e. department stores, dollar stores, drug stores, and gas stations

25. Sanitation workers

26. Bank tellers and public service clerks (DMV, Department of Health, Tax Assessor, Court Clerks, County Clerks)

27. Staff in hair, nail, tanning salons, spas and fitness clubs

28. Staff in veterinary offices

29. Health and city Inspectors conducting on-site inspections

30. Staff in hotels, motels

View the changes at www.sos.ms.gov/adminsearch/ACProposed/00025012b.pdf

Check with your childcare provider or with the MDHS for a provider near you.

Providers can complete the CCAIR Training by clicking on the COVID-19 Updates section at www.secac.ms.gov.

