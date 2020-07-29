Free childcare is available during the pandemic for all of these front-line workers, and people may apply at www.apps.mdhs.ms.gov/ccis/NewApplication/AppStartPage.aspx.
As of Aug. 1, all the below jobs are now included. More families can be served.
In response to COVID-19, the following employment conditions are required for an emergency 90-day certificate under the emergency population:
1. Public safety and first responders
2. Law enforcement
3. Fire prevention and response
4. Emergency medical technicians (EMTs)
5. 911 call center personnel
6. Nurses, technicians, receptionists, food service employees, and sanitation service employees working in hospitals, clinics and medical offices providing health treatment
7. Research and laboratory operations
8. Nursing homes
9. Residential health care facilities
10. Congregate care facilities
11. Assisted living facilities
12. Elder care
13. Medical wholesale and distribution
14. Home health workers and aides
15. Medical supply and equipment manufacturers and providers
16. Medical waste disposal
17. Hazardous waste disposal
18. Repair technicians providing in-home repair services
19. Social workers and mental health workers providing in-person services
20. Other ancillary healthcare services on a case by case basis employees with regular direct customer contact in the following job roles:
21. Teaching, food preparation, sanitation, and reception staff within child care facilities and schools
22. Cashiers, servers, meal delivery drivers and bartenders within food service locations
23. Cashiers, and those responsible for bagging, filling, and delivering customer orders within grocery stores
24. Cashiers in retail stores, i.e. department stores, dollar stores, drug stores, and gas stations
25. Sanitation workers
26. Bank tellers and public service clerks (DMV, Department of Health, Tax Assessor, Court Clerks, County Clerks)
27. Staff in hair, nail, tanning salons, spas and fitness clubs
28. Staff in veterinary offices
29. Health and city Inspectors conducting on-site inspections
30. Staff in hotels, motels
View the changes at www.sos.ms.gov/adminsearch/ACProposed/00025012b.pdf
Check with your childcare provider or with the MDHS for a provider near you.
Providers can complete the CCAIR Training by clicking on the COVID-19 Updates section at www.secac.ms.gov.