AMORY – Elected officials and business leaders alike heard an explanation of where Mississippi’s economy stands during a March 7 Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) tour stop luncheon at Smokin’ Bros.
MEC Chief Executive Officer Scott Waller and Pete Hawkins with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi served as the keynote speakers. Waller described MEC’s commitment to making small communities part of the equation for success.
“MEC launched a series of small group listening sessions as society emerged from the isolation brought on by the COVID pandemic. We partner with local chambers of commerce, which are all independent organizations,” he said.
Waller summarized MEC’s strategic plan, billed as A Snapshot into the Future with key priorities of education, workforce development and skills training; talent retention and attraction; infrastructure; economic development and business climate; and healthcare.
The plan is based on information and research data gathered from 51 discussion sessions conducted in 18 regions across Mississippi in 2021.
“Developing a vision with these five goals, along with a list of recommendations, came about as a result of listening to what people had to say. We created a strategy for reaching goals that depends on people working together to capitalize on opportunities to move Mississippi forward. We can’t do it alone,” Waller said.
Locals weighed in with their thoughts.
Monroe County School Board member Chris Markham said success is fueled by our culture, adding it begins at home. Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan voiced optimism in the face of circumstances drawing Mississippi’s talent to other states.
“People that have left are coming back,” he said.
Aberdeen businessman Brian Atkins emphasized that it all starts with economic development.
The program was sponsored locally by Community Bank’s Amory branch.
“For 75 years, MEC has served as our lead economic engine for this state. Their vision for economic growth can create jobs, and that affects every one of us,” said branch president Brad Stevens.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield formed a partnership with the MEC to focus on health and wellness. The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation has made an impact throughout the state with efforts such as the Healthy Heroes program in schools that represent a half-million dollar investment.
“There’s so much more to us than just health insurance. We focus on quality and outcomes,” Hawkins said.
