The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is issuing a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. As a result, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3032 acres burned since September 15, 2022. These conditions, combined with the high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.

