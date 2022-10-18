The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is issuing a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. As a result, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3032 acres burned since September 15, 2022. These conditions, combined with the high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.
Currently, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington, and Yazoo counties have burn bans. Please check the website (www.mfc.ms.gov) periodically, as this list is continuously updated.
Until the wildfire conditions improve, we ask everyone to use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources. The below tips should be followed when it is safe to have an outdoor fire:
• Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place
• Do not burn on windy days
• Stay abreast of changing weather conditions
• Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire
• Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water)
• Stay with the fire until it is completely out.
If you spot a wildfire, please report it immediately by dialing 911, or you can also contact MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&