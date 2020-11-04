Monroe County’s most traveled east-west thoroughfare is undergoing a much-needed repaving, strictly funded by proceeds from the Mississippi lottery.
According to Drew Parker with the Mississippi Department Of Transportation’s Monroe County project office, the final leg of work on Highway 278, extending from the future Highway 125 eastward to Highway 8 East in Wise Gap, is expected to be complete before the end of November. A preceding leg from Highway 8 to the Alabama state line is already complete.
MDOT Public Information Officer Jace Ponder said the six-mile portion of Highway 278 from the Alabama line to Highway 8 was completed at a cost of $1.74 million, while the second portion’s eight miles from Highway 8 to the intersection of Highway 125 in Amory cost of $2.89 million.
No further repaving west of the future Highway 125 interchange is currently scheduled.
“The work from Highway 8 to Highway 25 was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2021, but the availability of lottery funds made it possible to get that leg done this year,” Ponder said.
He said the project is part of a year-year plan. According to Ponder, the repaving work on Highway 278 was scheduled as part of a three-year maintenance plan.
“State lottery funds authorized by the legislature amount to less than 10 percent of the $1.1 billion budget for road maintenance in Mississippi and are often used to supplement projects that may not qualify for federal funding.”
Ponder said most resurfacing projects have a projected lifespan of 10 to 15 years.
“It all depends on the type and amount of traffic using the road. When unscheduled problems occur such as bridge failures or washouts, repair work is funded out of the maintenance budget, which might defer the time schedule on other projects waiting to be done,” he said.
Mississippi Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell said Highway 278 has been in dire need of repair.
“The legislature did the right thing,” he said of dedicating lottery funds. “We need to prioritize funding to repair the roads that we have, especially for the ones that don’t qualify for federal funds.”
So far through the previous and current fiscal years, approximately 250 miles have been paved statewide through the Mississippi lottery, according to Ponder.
Special signs placed along the construction zones read, “Project funded by Mississippi Lottery – thank your state legislator.”
According to Mississippi Lottery Corporation Director of Communications Meg Annison, the state’s lottery is set up to benefit both the infrastructure and education systems of Mississippi. Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law passed during the 2018 extraordinary session of the Mississippi Legislature, net proceeds of as much as $80 million will be paid into the State Highway Fund until June 30, 2028. The State Highway Fund will repair, renovate and maintain highways and bridges of the state.
“Any net proceeds over $80 million in a fiscal year will benefit the Education Enhancement fund with no sunset date,” Annison said. “The Mississippi Lottery Corporation operates its fiscal year on the same schedule as state agencies, July 1-June 30. Money deposited into the Lottery Proceeds Fund over $80 million dollars in a fiscal year will be transferred into the Education Enhancement Fund.”
Annision said in seven months of lottery tickets being sold during fiscal year 2019, net proceeds to the state equaled $70,703,360. Per the legislation, net proceeds of more than $80 million for education will go towards expenses such as classroom supplies and pre-kindergarten programs.
She did not have information about how education funding will be divided among school districts throughout the state.