AMORY – Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s hit show, “Mississippi Roads,” will feature the Amory High School rocket team this week for its episode, “What the Kids Were Up To.”
It airs at 7 p.m. Oct. 17, and reruns will be aired at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.
“Mississippi Roads” is hosted by Walt Grayson, and the show provides viewers with an insider’s guide to towns, events, attractions, history, art, music, food, natural beauty and intriguing individuals that make Mississippi so unique, according to a press release from MPB.
Other segments of this week’s episode include Old Mountain Outdoor Adventures in Winona, Sounds of the South Music Camp in Poplarville and Healthworks! Kids Museum in Tupelo.
People can preview the episode on mpbonline.org/mississippiroads Oct. 17 by late-morning.