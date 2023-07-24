A clinical study through the Mississippi State University psychology department is meant to help people 60 and older be more comfortable in letting go of possessions cluttering their homes. Known as Project RECLAIM, it is seeking Monroe County residents willing to participate.
“If anyone out there is struggling with having more clutter than what they know what to do with, they’re eligible to be part of our study. We go to their home for 16 weeks and help them get things back to a manageable level,” said assistant professor Dr. Mary Dozier. “My specialty is older adults and folks who have been a little bit messy for most of their lives and as they get older, they’re suddenly overwhelmed.”
The study strives to guide participants through the steps of reclaiming their homes.
“Our target is older adults because Baby Boomers get stuff – they have their stuff and their kids’ stuff and often inherit whole house fulls of stuff when their parents pass, so it can get overwhelming really quickly,” she said.
Dozier said participants have found creative ways to get rid of items.
“I think what happens in more rural areas is it’s easy just to put it in the barn and over time, wonder how you have so much stuff,” Dozier said. “Moving here, I wondered, ‘What’s the help people need?’ I think so much of it is having someone to talk to and validate it’s okay to have clutter and we’re not trying to make anyone a minimalist but instead ask how much clutter do you want and how much do you want to utilize your house?”
She tries avoiding labeling excessive clutter as hoarding.
“There’s so much stigma around the concept of hoarding. So often, I just call it the h-word because people say, ‘I’m not a hoarder.’ They have more clutter than they can manage, and it can get to the point where you don’t know where to start.”
Project RECLAIM’s 16-week process begins with a baseline assessment with conversations about people’s history with clutter and if personal changes, such as the loss of a loved one, happen to contribute to it.
Short-term and long-term goals are also discussed to overcome clutter.
“One of the things we know is clutter doesn’t build up in one day and we know you can’t get rid of it in one day. That’s why it’s 16 weeks and not just coming for one week and cleaning it all out. We want to make sure it’s slow and methodical,” Dozier said.
The study is being funded through the National Institutes of Health, and participants will receive as much as $100 in Walmart gift cards.
Anyone interested in participating can call (662) 325-0523.
