JACKSON – The Mississippi Supreme Court rendered a decision Jan. 12 denying a rehearing regarding its September 2022 decision pertaining to the Ward 1 seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen.
Sitting alderman Robert Devaull defeated Nicholas Holliday in an April 2021 special election, which was a result of an election contest ruling in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier that year.
In the Sept. 15, 2022 ruling, the state’s highest court unanimously reversed Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr.'s February 2021 ruling that ordered the city to hold a new election to determine who represents Ward 1.
The Supreme Court stated Devaull did not file proper paperwork with the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office in a timely manner to challenge results of the June 16, 2020 Democratic primary runoff between him and Holliday.
Holliday defeated him in the primary runoff and was certified as the winner.
Several irregularities in Weill’s findings of fact and conclusion were determined from the June 2020 runoff, including errors made in accepting and rejecting challenged ballots; violations of distance rules from the polling place on election day; disturbances at the precinct and violation of sample ballot law; integrity of the ballot box; and not certifying the election timely.
In its 2022 ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court stated that because "the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to hear the case, it was without authority to order a new election."
Aberdeen city attorney Bob Faulks said as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, no mandate has been received stating Devaull has to vacate his seat.
The next scheduled board of aldermen meeting is Jan. 17.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.