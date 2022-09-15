mcj-2021-01-13-news-ward-1-holliday

Holliday

ABERDEEN – The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed and rendered judgment in favor of former Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday Sept. 15 regarding a judge’s decision in a 2021 election contest between him and Aberdeen Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus