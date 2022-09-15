ABERDEEN – The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed and rendered judgment in favor of former Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday Sept. 15 regarding a judge’s decision in a 2021 election contest between him and Aberdeen Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen’s next scheduled meeting is Sept. 20, when more clarity is expected for the future of the seat.
Holliday filed an appeal to a February 2021 ruling by Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr., who ordered a new election in which Devaull was declared the winner. The two-day election contest was held the previous month in Monroe County Circuit Court.
The Mississippi Supreme Court found because "the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to hear the case, it was without authority to order a new election," according to court documents.
According to the Supreme Court filing, Holliday argued the circuit court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to resolve the election contest filed by Devaull and he relied on Devaull’s failure to comply with the statutory requirements of Mississippi Code Section 23-15-927.
Devaull challenged the June 16, 2020 Democratic primary runoff in which he received 44 percent of the vote, compared to Holliday’s 56 percent.
Devaull filed a complaint with the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee July 6, 2020, and a hearing was held nine days later in which Holliday’s win was upheld. He filed a motion in Monroe County Circuit Court July 16, 2020 to challenge the election results, and Weill was appointed as special judge July 31, 2020.
Mississippi Supreme Court documents indicate Holliday filed a motion Dec. 15, 2020 asserting the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction because Devaull failed to file a sworn copy of the complaint he made with the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee within the 10-day statutory deadline.
According to court documents, Devaull did not swear to his complaint until Dec. 16, 2020, 163 days after presenting his complaint to the committee, when he filed his Second Amended petition. Through that amended petition, Devaull sought to have his sworn acknowledgment relate back to the date of the original petition to comply with the 10-day deadline.
In the appeal, Holliday also submitted the trial court committed manifest error by determining that a special election was warranted, according to the filing.
Weill’s finding of facts in the case included substantial irregularities occurred in accepting/rejecting absentee ballots during the 2020 Democratic primary runoff, including several that should have been rejected.
Findings of fact and conclusion also stated errors were made in accepting and rejecting challenged ballots; violations of distance rules from the polling place on election day; disturbances at the precinct and violation of sample ballot law; integrity of the ballot box; and not certifying the election timely.
In the April 20, 2021 special election, Devaull received 102 votes, or 54.26 percent, compared to Holliday’s 86 votes, or 45.47 percent.
In the case, Holliday was represented by Walter Zinn Jr. and Mark Coleman McClinton, and Devaull was represented by Lydia Quarles and James Mozingo.
