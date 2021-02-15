AMORY – The Mississippian Railway, which runs from Amory to Fulton, is among recipients of a Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) multimodal grant. According to an MDOT press release, it will receive $297,000 for upgrades to its rail lines.
“We’re going to do some upgrading with new crossties and track relays. We’re taking up lighter rails and replacing them with heavier rails,” said engineer Charles Holloway.
The Mississippian Railway has provided rail transportation in north Monroe County since 1923, primarily to transport lumber products between Fulton to a railroad interchange in Amory.
The grant is part of a $2.8 million funding package for multimodal transportation projects throughout MDOT’s Northern District for fiscal year 2021. Funding for the grant comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year.
MDOT spokesperson Katie Roh said the Mississippian Railway was awarded the grant during the last Mississippi Transportation Commission meeting and should be fully executed by Feb. 15, with notice to proceed issued on or about March 1.
“The Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2001; it provides funds for airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems priority improvement projects for which funds are not otherwise available,” said Charles Carr, MDOT director of intermodal planning. “This allows MDOT to ensure local intermodal agencies have what they need to continue serving the traveling public.”