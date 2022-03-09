ABERDEEN – An ex-boyfriend of an Aberdeen woman whose remains were discovered 19 days after she was reported missing in August 2013 will go to court again following a murder trial in Monroe County Circuit Court last week.
While seven members of a jury voted that Brian Lyons was guilty of the death of 25-year-old Teresa Ewing, five members voted not guilty.
As a result, Judge Michael P. Mills Jr. ruled for a mistrial in the State versus Brian O’Neal Lyons after more than six hours of jury deliberation March 2. Deliberations began at 4:29 p.m., leading up to the announcement of the vote at 10:47 p.m.
Ewing was reported missing by family members Aug. 25, 2013, and her remains were located Sept. 13, 2013 in a wooded area off of Peacock Alley. Lyons was the main suspect in the case and he was charged and indicted for first-degree murder by a Monroe County grand jury in 2016.
Since Lyons' indictment, there have been more than 15 orders filed in circuit court to set the trial, with a mistrial declared last spring due to a change in his legal representation and a continuance from earlier this year due to the risk of COVID-19.
Lyons and Ewing both had a daughter together, and their on-again, off-again relationship was described as tumultuous at times.
Following an autopsy at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory, no cause of death was determined.
Assistant district attorneys, Nebra Porter and Paul Gault, and Lyons’ defense attorneys, Lee Dulaney and Harry Sumner of Tupelo, agreed to a stipulation in the case that the body found is that of Teresa Ewing, which was in an advanced state of decomposition. No evidence of trauma was found, but the autopsy stated evidence of traumatic injury may have been obscured due to changes in composition.
“The state cannot show you how she was killed, but she was killed,” Gault told members of the jury during opening arguments.
Sumner said during opening arguments the state wouldn’t offer physical evidence, eyewitness accounts or a weapon connected to Ewing’s death.
He also named another one of her ex-boyfriends with a violent past during the trial, saying he was in contact with her the night she went missing. While his DNA was collected as part of the investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation concluded there was no evidence to connect the ex-boyfriend to her death.
Recalling Aug. 25-26, 2013
During the first day of testimony, March 1, Porter and Gault called upon two members of Ewing’s family among their witnesses.
Her mother, Lillie Ewing, who she and her three children lived with at a home alongside Gordon Drive, described the night of Aug. 25, saying Lyons came to the house and asked their daughter to get her. Teresa left with him after 9 p.m., wearing her pajamas and said she’d be right back.
“My baby never came back,” Lillie said.
The MBI Cold Case Division conducted a lengthy interview with Lyons on March 19, 2015, which detailed his account of the final hours Teresa was seen alive.
After using her 2002 Chevy Tahoe to drop off a family member in West Point earlier in the day, he went to her house so she could drive him back to his house and drive her vehicle back home.
He described their time parked outside of his mother’s home, where he lived. The interview included an account of sexual intercourse, before they talked for roughly five minutes and she left after 1:30 a.m.
On the second day of testimony, Lyons’ mother, Elizabeth Vance, testified they never came inside her home.
Teresa’s sister, Irene Ewing, said he came to her home alongside Whitfield Street the next morning between 7:45 and 8 to say he was walking on Franklin Street on the way to work and found her Tahoe parked next to a curb.
“He said he was going to get a tire from his cousin’s house because it looked like she had a blowout,” Irene said during her testimony.
During closing arguments, Porter showed a photograph of the tire to the jury, saying it was slashed. She also recapped testimony that Lyons went to his cousin’s house with the intention of trying to call Teresa but never did.
Porter also said Lyons never contacted Lillie or tried going to her house.
“He passed Teresa’s house to get to Irene’s house. You’re not going to bypass where she lives,” she said.
Gault asked about the proximity to where Teresa’s vehicle was found in comparison to Irene’s house and Lillie’s house, which she said it was closer to Lillie’s home. It was noted the next day the vehicle was 3/10s of a mile from Lillie’s home and 9/10s of a mile from Irene’s home.
During cross-examination, Dulaney recapped Irene’s statement to Aberdeen Police Department Investigator Kelly Drake, which stated Lyons rode a bike to Irene’s house that morning, which he borrowed from his cousin’s house.
During her testimony, Vance said she did not see any cuts on her son the morning before he left for work. She testified seeing the Tahoe parked in the yard at different times of the night and early morning hours.
The initial investigation
The Aberdeen Police Department was first approached Aug. 26, 2013 by members of the Ewing family about Teresa’s disappearance, and Drake testified she interviewed Lyons and asked him several times if he knew where she was, which he said he didn’t.
She said in the interview she recalled him saying he left to go to work the morning of Aug. 26 and found her vehicle with the keys next to it but had trouble trying to change the tire.
John Bishop of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who was a lieutenant assigned to the criminal investigation at the time of Teresa’s death, recapped the department’s initial role in the case.
Lillie and other family members also talked to him, former Sheriff Cecil Cantrell and former chief deputy Curtis Knight later that day about her disappearance after approaching the APD, and Lyons was brought in for an MCSO interview.
Bishop testified Lyons said Teresa left his home closer to 1 a.m., and they texted for a while afterwards. He told the MCSO he saw a text message from her at 6 a.m. Aug. 26, which she never responded to.
After getting involved in the case, Bishop, Knight and former MCSO investigator Brandon Davis went to Lyons’ home to retrieve clothing he wore from the previous night, and it was stated he had taken a bath in Purex the morning of Aug. 26.
Dulaney noted during cross-examination Lyons complied with everything asked of him by law enforcement and signed consent to search forms. He also said Lyons worked at a body shop with paints, which is the reason he took a bath in Purex. His mother also testified he routinely used bleach when he bathed.
The APD ultimately arrested Lyons and charged him with attempted motor vehicle taking, and he was in jail from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12, 2013.
Forensics analysis
Greg Nester of the MBI Crime Scene Unit, who processed Teresa’s vehicle, said he found reddish stains which appeared to be blood in areas such as the back cargo hatch, brake pedal, head liner and back seat. He was also asked to process Lyons’ house and found blood stains on the door.
Joseph Heflin, a forensic biologist at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory, performed DNA analysis on the swabs gathered from the vehicle and Lyons’ house and compared them with samples from Ewing, Lyons and the other ex-boyfriend Sumner previously named, which indicated different results ranging from a female to several individuals were found.
None of the DNA was linked to the other ex-boyfriend, and Heflin testified the sample from the head liner indicated a mixture of a male and a female, with a dominant profile of Lyons.
“Every time we generate a mixture, it indicates there is more than one individual present. The dominant profile indicates one individual contributes more than a minor contributor,” Heflin said.
During the second day of testimony, Alan Thompson, who previously worked with the MBI Cold Case Division, said during a follow-up interview with Lyons March 23, 2015, he specifically said there was no reason for his blood to be in her vehicle.
Cell phone dump
Experts dealing with cell phone records and cell phone forensics were also called to the witness stand on day one, and a redacted version of data extracted from a phone dump was entered into evidence.
During his time on the witness stand the second day, Thompson was questioned about communications between Lyons’ and Teresa’s phones between 2:41 and 3:11 a.m. Aug. 26, 2013 from his review of a phone dump.
“In a couple of times in that communication in the text messages from Teresa’s phone to Brian Lyons’ phone, BCZ (because) was used. On that phone dump, you had access to several text messages. Before 2:41 and 3:30 a.m., had she ever used BCZ?,” Gault asked.
Thompson said she hadn’t but testified it was used 56 times on Lyons’ phone according to records.
Through records of Teresa’s phone, Gault also questioned any reference to respect, which was the subject of one of the early morning texts Aug. 26. Thompson said prior to that conversation, it was never mentioned.
Gault also noted the name of Teresa’s ex-boyfriend was spelled differently three times during the early morning string of text messages, compared to the way it was spelled six times previously found in her phone records.
Dulaney questioned Thompson about Teresa’s ex-boyfriend, who the MBI analyzed as a suspect in the case. Dulaney described his past, saying he killed a man and indicated it was in self defense, which wasn’t determined, according to testimony. He added he was later sentenced to jail time for aggravated assault on a police officer.
The two were broken up but still in communication at the time of her disappearance. Dulaney said the ex-boyfriend confronted her when she began seeing another man in the summer of 2013.
Thompson testified the ex-boyfriend said all of his text messages with Teresa had been deleted, adding phone records indicated their phones attempted to access each other 28 times the last day she was seen.
“There was a text on his phone that said there were evil thoughts he couldn’t get out of his head,” Dulaney said.
He added one of Lyons’ family members reported a tip that the ex-boyfriend and another man moved Ewing’s body from a well to where it was found alongside Peacock Alley.
“In Mississippi, [rumors] are a common occurrence in small towns,” Thompson said, adding he could not deduce any truth from the claim.
He said after the ex-boyfriend was investigated, there was no evidence that included him with Teresa’s death. However, there was evidence that excluded him.
The State versus Brian O'Neal Lyons will remain on the circuit court docket, but it's unknown when it will be tried again.