AMORY – Cathy Mitchell of Guin, Alabama, chief nursing officer at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore- Amory, has been promoted to serve as the hospital’s CNO and chief operating officer.
Before Mitchell joined the Amory hospital in 2015 as CNO, she held the same position at Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville, Alabama and worked as the assistant CNO at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama.
Mitchell worked as a nursing assistant during high school before joining the Army National Guard at age 18. She completed her studies as a licensed practical nurse while serving in the National Guard.
“This helped me pay for my nursing education,” Mitchell said.
Her studies also include earning an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from South University and a master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Texas. Mitchell is a board-certified nursing executive through the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC).
She and her husband, Greg, have been married for 28 years. They have two adult sons.
Mitchell’s career path in nursing led her back to NMMC Gilmore-Amory, where she was born.