Sam Mitchell came out the winner in the county’s only local contested race on Nov. 8’s general election ballot. He faced Cassandra Morris for the District 2 seat on the Monroe County School Board.
According to unofficial results, Mitchell had 536 votes, or 71%, compared to Morris’ 220 votes, or 29%.
Renee Harris, who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat on the Monroe County School Board, received 592 votes.
Monroe County voters also participated in the election for the Position 1 seat on the Okolona School Board, with Fred Gandy being the only candidate. He received 83 votes in Monroe County.
Locals also cast votes for the 1st Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives, with Republican incumbent Trent Kelly claiming the majority of votes, compared to his Democratic opponent, Dianne Black.
Kelly was declared the winner of the race. In Monroe County, he received 6,102 votes, or 74%, compared to Black’s 2,098 votes, or 26%.
There were several judges’ races on the ballot for both state and district positions.
In Monroe County, incumbent Jim Greenlee, who ran unopposed, received 6,422 votes for the Position 1 seat on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
Incumbent District 1 Circuit Court judges John White, Paul Funderburk, Kelly Mims and Michael Mills and incumbent District 1 Chancery Court judges Brad Tennison, Michael Malski, Jacqueline Mask and Stephen Bailey all ran unopposed.
In Monroe County, White received 6,340 votes, Funderburk received 6,458, Mims received 6,242, and Mills received 6,224.
For the chancery court races, Malski received 6,586 votes, Tennison received 6,387, Mask received 6,444, and Bailey received 6,359, according to Monroe County’s unofficial results.
Of the county’s 24,004 registered voters, 8,242, or 34.34%, participated in last week’s general election.
Next year’s election cycle will include county and state races. The day for locals to begin qualifying is Jan. 3 at 8 a.m., and the last day to qualify is Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
