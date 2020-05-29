Residents of Smith, Holmes, Monroe, Neshoba and Lamar counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
Collection sites were previously announced for next week in Kemper, Panola and Pike counties.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The newest testing sites for Wednesday, June 3:
Smith County: National Guard Armory, 902 Spring St., Taylorsville
Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Building, 22521 Depot St., Lexington
The newest testing site for Thursday, June 4:
Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory
The newest testing site for Friday, June 5:
Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia
The newest testing site for Saturday, June 6:
Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton
The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 30:
George County: George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old 635, Lucedale
Leake County: Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage
The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 1:
Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb
Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis
The previously announced testing site for Tuesday, June 2:
Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb
Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 28, a total 2,825 people at 77 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 6,549 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 9,374 tested.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.
During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.