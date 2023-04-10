Two mobile Disaster Recovery Centers operated by FEMA and the state of Mississippi will be making stops in Monroe County throughout the month of April.
The dates and locations are:
Wren Fire Department, 32659 Hwy 45N, Aberdeen, MS 39730
April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 17-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rose of Sharon, 520 111th St. Amory, MS 38821
April 13 from Noon to 7 p.m.
April 14 and 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 20 from Noon to 7 p.m.
April 21 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Mississippi state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, including disaster loans, update their FEMA applications and learn about additional recovery resources.
There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the storm-damaged region. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator. No appointment is necessary to get assistance.
It is not necessary to visit a center to apply. Create an application online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app for smartphones or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 anytime between 6 a.m. and midnight Central Time seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 13.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&