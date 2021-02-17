AMORY — The Amory Fire Department responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 that resulted in the total loss of a single-wide mobile home.
Fire chief Zack McGonagill said his department was dispatched to a fire at 1108 Martin Luther King Boulevard. Everything was contained to one end of the home.
“The homeowners were not home during the fire. Seven animals were inside. We were able to find them all and rescue them all, but only two survived. We had to revive them,” he said.
McGonagill said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
He reminds people of safety practices during cold winter temperatures.
“If you’re going to have a space heater, it needs to be plugged directly into the wall. It doesn’t need to be used with an extension cord,” McGonagill said.
He reminded people to also check their smoke alarms to make sure they’re working properly.