mcj-2023-04-12-news-mobile-va

Sylvia Patterson, right, talks with Joseph Vaughn, CEO/medical center director of the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis as Monroe County veteran services officer Jason Sullivan listens. The VA center deployed a mobile unit to Amory last week to meet the needs of local veterans impacted by the tornado.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Local veterans impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado were able to receive certain medical assistance through a two-day stop last week of a mobile medical unit through Memphis’ Veterans Affairs medical center.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you