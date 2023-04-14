Sylvia Patterson, right, talks with Joseph Vaughn, CEO/medical center director of the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis as Monroe County veteran services officer Jason Sullivan listens. The VA center deployed a mobile unit to Amory last week to meet the needs of local veterans impacted by the tornado.
AMORY – Local veterans impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado were able to receive certain medical assistance through a two-day stop last week of a mobile medical unit through Memphis’ Veterans Affairs medical center.
“From what I’ve heard today, the biggest thing has been a couple of instances of veterans in need of prescriptions. We have a pharmacist here who’s able to make that happen and get them shipped overnight. I think we’ve had a few veterans who have been displaced that needed to do change of address, and the nurse has been doing blood pressure checks,” said Joseph Vaughn, CEO/medical center director of the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis.
He said Monroe County veterans services officer Jason Sullivan requested assistance through the state’s veterans services officer.
Vaughn encourages any veterans who didn’t make it to the mobile medical unit who are still in need to visit Tupelo’s community-based clinic.
“We have social workers there and primary care. With a lot of the services, if they’re not enrolled, they can facilitate getting them enrolled in our system. Tupelo is an awesome clinic with a great staff, so I would highly recommend they go there,” he said.
