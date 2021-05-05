SMITHVILLE – While working in disaster recovery following April 27, 2011’s EF-5 tornado, Kim Johnson, who ultimately became town clerk, was told the recovery period would take a long time.
She didn’t realize a long time would be a decade.
“It’s been a long haul. Five years in, we were still reeling. Basically, we’re still reeling financially from the tornado. In the last year, we’ve had so much residential growth and, of course, that’s huge,” said Johnson, who began working with the United Way through a grant for initial response to the tornado.
One decade after the historic storm, she thinks growth has been Smithville’s biggest accomplishment.
Opening up new doors
Prior to the tornado, Smithville’s population was 942. Through an informal census after the tornado, there were 630 residents. A 2020 estimate, however, indicates 717 residents and counting.
There were home rebuilds shortly after the tornado, but many residents either moved elsewhere or decided to not live inside the city limits.
“Some of them, with the devastation, said, ‘We don’t want to be where it’s too hard to be a part of it,’” Johnson said, adding the last year and a half have provided the biggest surge of growth.
There are currently new homes and duplexes under construction inside the town’s limits.
“I guess it’s the quaintness and charm of our small town that has brought people in from other places, which makes us proud,” she said. “It’s a variety of people. For instance, we had a family recently move here from Indiana. They checked into Shannon, Pontotoc and Smithville and chose Smithville. Our school is a huge draw.
“For the people who have built, I’m just glad they took a chance on us.”
Smithville was incorporated as a town in 1949, and the majority of homes behind Town Hall destroyed by the tornado were built during that era. Many homes in town were also built in the 1960s.
The increase in new home construction adds an updated look for the town.
“Prior to the tornado, we didn’t have a building code. We didn’t have zoning. We didn’t have property maintenance or any type of land development ordinances. When FEMA and MEMA came in, that was something we had to have to get assistance,” Johnson said.
Quality of life elements also add to interest in Smithville.
The crime rate is low. Since its size is so small, it’s easy to pinpoint where things happen.
For years, water system improvements have been long-term goals for the town, but Johnson applauded its operators, Nick and Mike Hathcock, for their work.
While there have been efforts to revitalize Smithville’s park and recreation department, it still hasn’t taken off like local officials would like.
Opening up shop
Businesses have come and gone, including two markets to meet grocery needs. Since the tornado completely destroyed Smithville’s Piggly Wiggly, town officials have courted other grocery stores in North Mississippi and North Alabama to try attracting new locations to Smithville.
They have also tried attracting franchise businesses, small businesses and banks to add convenience for residents and to aid the sales tax base.
“We’re not trying to be this big metropolis. We’re fine with our quaint, small, charming little town. I think that’s part of the draw.
“We’ve got a lot of positives in Smithville and just have to build on it. This town was not rich by any means prior to the tornado, but we had what we needed and were able to do what we needed to be able to do. We’re still feeling the pinch of it, but it’s getting better,” Johnson said.
There is continued interest, as an existing business owner has acquired property for an RV and boat storage, and there are potentials for other businesses.
“The rumor mills fly and you want to believe it, but you’ve got to keep a level head and hope that what you’ve heard is really going to happen,” Johnson said.
As far as attracting franchises, companies have looked at the population inside the town limits rather than number of people who could be served in nearby areas in Monroe and Itawamba counties, which causes a disadvantage.
“With the board [of aldermen] we have, we’re seeing the growth and everyone is excited about it, so they are wanting to adjust accordingly to bring as many people and as many businesses into the town.
“Anyone who wants to build here or bring a business here, all they have to do is call us and we’ll work it out and we’ll figure out what we have to do. Once you have some growth, that’s momentum and we want to keep that momentum up,” Johnson said.