From shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 24 to roughly 4 a.m. March 25, the calls to Monroe County 911 did not stop ringing on every single line. Among the blur of dire calls for help and reports of damage and downed trees caused by the EF-3 tornado, dispatchers can’t say how many times the phones rang.
All they could do was take one call at a time while maintaining a level head like they’re trained to do.
“There were not enough phones to answer all the lines that we had going on. For hours, the phone did not stop ringing,” said dispatcher Julia Moore. “It ranged from alarm calls to people trapped in their homes, people calling who were worried about their relatives, people trapped in their storm shelters and gas leaks.”
While the five dispatchers taking calls that night, Tanya Willems, Beth Hughes, Heather Loden, Halie Buchanan and Moore, heard callers’ urgency for help and descriptions of the tornado’s damage, all they had were mental pictures.
“Per call volume, you would’ve thought there was no county left. That’s what went through my mind with the sheer amount of calls was, ‘There’s nothing left of this county,’” Buchanan said.
As with any other impending severe weather threat, Monroe County 911 had extra personnel, more attention drawn to weather radar and even more communication with first responders as developments happen.
“That night, we had [WTVA Chief Meteorologist] Matt Laubhan on TV and we had MSWIN radio going to let us know. We tracked that storm and watched it from the time it hit Rolling Fork until it moved here,” Hughes said. “We were watching it really close, and it just kept coming. I’ll say this, and I think everyone will agree, the National Weather Service warned that storm so early that we were able to set off the sirens a while before it entered this county and I feel like that is what reduced loss of life.”
Hughes’ first call came in at 10:54 p.m. reporting a vehicle off the road on Highway 278, which quickly led to countless damage reports and calls for assistance. She said it was one of the hardest nights of her 23-year career.
“I personally feel like having gone through it, we’ll be better prepared the next time should this happen,” she said.
Sounding sirens
Even though your area may not be under a direct threat during tornado warnings, you may still hear a warning siren. Monroe County 911 has capabilities to set off sirens for just the north or south parts of the county but typically sounds them off for the entire county when the National Weather Service issues a warning.
“Even if the warning is for the lower part of the county, we set them off for the whole county, not just one part. If at any point, if one part of our county goes under a warning, the whole county gets set off,” Buchanan said.
Hughes said the practice is a precaution, especially given tornadoes’ patterns are unpredictable.
“The only time the tornado sirens are set off is when we’re put under a tornado warning from the National Weather Service under the MSWIN radio. Unless we get a tornado warning from the National Weather Service, we cannot set them off,” said Miranda Garrison, who came in to dispatch the morning after the tornado.
The sirens go off in five-minute increments.
With March 24’s tornado, the storm system was west of Chickasaw County when the tornado warning was issued, which allowed for more ample notice to residents.
Keeping composure
Even though Monroe County has witnessed several tornadoes in recent years, the impact from each one of them has been different. Through 911, however, the response to each tornado has been the same in that dispatchers remain calm under stressful conditions.
Leaning on training is key to maintaining composure.
“You fall back onto your training. You know what you’re supposed to do and you just do it over and over,” Moore said. “Dispatching is a high burnout job. If you go for as long as we have and still maintain that compassion, you know it’s what you’re called to do.”
Buchanan said being noticeably overwhelmed doesn’t help situations when people are in need.
“When people are in heightened states of panic like they were, you have to make sure you’re talking to them as calmly as possible. Getting loud is only going to make the situation worse,” Moore said. “When they reach us, we’re the people they depend on to get them the help, and they have confidence in that.”
In addition to dispatching March 24-25, she has also taken 911 calls following 2011’s tornado that struck Wren and Smithville and 2019’s tornado that struck Hamilton.
“The level of calm and professionalism in here was flawless. They did a great job. We had some taking calls, and I gathered information they were taking and put it out on the radio. We essentially triaged calls for the ones with injuries and the ones without injuries,” Moore said.
Dispatcher April Wilbanks was not on duty the night of the tornado but went with her husband, Wayne, who’s a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigator, to help family trapped in their home and check on other residents.
“Being able to see it all was heartbreaking,” she said. “As we were out walking the streets and going door-to-door, hearing them on the radio was none other than perfection because they didn’t have screaming in their voices. It was just perfect dispatching.”
Garrison said dispatchers’ sole purpose is to help others. Other dispatchers said they’ve got to compartmentalize and turn off their emotions while they’re on a 911 call.
“I shut it out until I got in my car 14 hours later and I lost it for a little bit, then I was better,” Buchanan said of the tornado. “One way I coped with it was to go out and see. I had to get as close as I could to see what I dealt with the night before because I had no idea.”
Twelve hours after the initial calls in came following the tornado, 911 calls changed to questions about how to receive Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, shelter availability, where to make donations and how to volunteer.
Monroe County dispatchers expressed all the support they received following the tornado.
“The outpouring of other agencies that have brought us things and prayed over us is amazing,” Garrison said.
