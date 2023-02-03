Both the Aberdeen and Monroe County school boards ushered in 2023 with new school board members.
During their January meetings, Renee Harris and Sam Mitchell began their duties with the Monroe County School Board, while Felecia Cox-Lenoir took her seat on the Aberdeen School Board.
“I prayed about this opportunity and received confirmation about pursuing it. A couple of others who were interested in the District 1 seat withdrew their candidacies when they found out I was running,” said Harris, a retired nurse with 27 years of service dedicated to the Hatley and Smithville attendance centers.
She was born and raised in the Pearce Chapel community in north Monroe County, and her father operated the hardware store in Smithville.
Harris comes to the school board with no bucket list.
“I don’t really have an agenda other than to support this district and the staff. I’m here to support our kids and I’m excited about the challenge,” she said.
Harris is enthused how the district has improved to an A rating.
“I am proud of our A rating and the faculty, staff and students that made this happen,” she said.
Mitchell, a parent of two Hatley students and two others who graduated from the school, brings law enforcement experience to the school board. He has served as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2003 and is a member of the SWAT team.
Mitchell’s father was a guidance counselor at Hatley who retired in 1994.
“I was approached by some parents who had concerns about the turnover rate among the staff at Hatley. It’s been more than just natural attrition. We need to figure out how to retain qualified teachers,” he said.
Mitchell characterizes himself as a fiscal conservative.
“I’m all for responsible spending. Our teachers need to be adequately paid, while our schools must be secure,” he said.
Harris’ and Mitchell’s terms will extend through the end of December 2029.
Professionally, Lenoir has worked as a geriatric behavioral health registered nurse for the past 13 years and is currently employed at Trace Pathways in Houston as program director and admissions coordinator.
“I chose to apply for the school board member position because I have a personal interest in improving the quality of the Aberdeen School District. It gives me the opportunity to share my time and life experiences to benefit the community,” she said.
Her goal is to have a team approach with district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith and the other school board members to help improve student academics.
