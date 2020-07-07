Through Tuesday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County has added 22 new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 425 since March 16.
Additionally, four new deaths were reported for those who tested positive for COVID-19, with one of those being from a death certificate report between June 17 and June 28.
Statewide, there were 957 new positive cases and 44 new deaths from those who tested positive for coronavirus.
Additionally, MSDH updated its number of presumptive recoveries statewide to 22,167.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.