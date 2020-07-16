Through Thursday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County added three new positive cases of coronavirus and one new death from a person who tested positive.
Those county-wide totals sit at 494 cases and 40 deaths since March 16.
Statewide, there were 1,230 new positive cases and 18 deaths with 855 hospitalizations. MSDH reported 25,932 presumptive recoveries statewide on Monday.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.