Local musicians Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough brought their displays of stage presence up a notch through a two-night “American Idol” event April 16 and 17 from Disney’s Aulani resort.
It’s up to America now to determine which of the top 26 contestants make the cut for the top 20 and top 12 for the show’s next two episodes April 23 and 24. The shows will be live, and people can vote for their favorites following each episode.
For the Hawaii episodes, Smith’s performance of Little Richard’s “Lucille” illustrated his highest energy level yet in competition, while Stough’s cover of the Steeldrivers’ “Midnight Train to Memphis” was his most rocking performance on the show.
Celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan all referred to Smith as being crazy through his performance. Still referencing his job at Bill’s Hamburgers, Perry said locals should realize he’s not flipping burgers anymore but rather flipping the stage.
In his pre-performance segment, celebrity mentor Noah Cyrus coached Stough on his confidence level. Celebrity judges’ comments centered on the need to improve his confidence level, noting he has amazing talent.
A love for horses and growing up in rural areas helped form a connection between Cyrus and Stough.
Smith was mentored by Allen Stone, who complimented his stage presence and vocal range.
During his pre-performance segment, Smith said he chose to sing “Lucille” as a dedication to his grandmother, who is named Lucille, for all the love she’s given him throughout his life. Stough closed out his performance by saying he loved his mother.
Looking ahead to upcoming episodes, the top 10 contestants will be revealed April 30 during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. On May 1, the top seven contestants will be named during an episode in which the celebrity judges will choose the contestants’ songs.
Episodes air at 7 p.m. on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.
