AMORY – Seven officials elected by the voters of Monroe County and Amory officially switched their political party affiliation to Republican during an Oct. 30 ceremony at the Monroe County Government Complex.
Those who changed parties were Sheriff Kevin Crook, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley and Amory Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle and Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
Most of the candidates formerly ran as Democrats, with the exception of West and Gurley, who both ran Independent in last year’s county election.
“Times sure have changed. That’s something my grandmother used to say before she passed away. I can remember going over and visiting with her. Whether I stayed five minutes or an hour, that was always her icebreaker – ‘Times sure have changed. There’s a lot going on in the world,’” said Richardson, who spoke on behalf of the elected officials. “That was her way of making sure that I was spiritually in check. I could image what she would say today with the things that are going on right now.”
He said in talking to constituents throughout the county, they weren’t letting national politics filter in to the local level, adding times have changed with some local governments taking stances on immigration and defunding law enforcement.
“I’ll let you know Monroe County will not be defunding our police,” Richardson said. “In Monroe County, we’re making significant investments in our police force to make sure they have the tools, equipment and training to keep themselves safe and us safe.”
He added the elected officials who switched parties will continue to work with fellow constituents for the same goals toward making the community better.
Monroe County Republican Club Chairman Waylon Powell recognized former club chairman Terry Duke and Amory veteran services officer Jason Sullivan for their help during the past year.
“We have driven all over this county. We have met with these elected officials. We have spoken by phone,” he said.
Several other elected Republican officials were on hand, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger, District 20 Rep. Chris Brown, and District 39 Rep. Dana McLean. Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Josiah Coleman was also on hand. Coleman is running for re-election to his seat in a non-partisan race.
“What you’re doing is actually following where your heart has always been,” Wicker said to the local officials.
During the ceremony, Evelyn Thompson, president of the Monroe County Republican Women Club, recognized Hamilton Elementary School fifth-grader Tucker Stahl for his support of the party and made him an honorary member of the club.