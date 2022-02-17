AMORY – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce are partnering for the 2022 Monroe County Area Job Fair.
It will be held Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Old National Guard Armory, located at 101 S. 9th St.
The Governor’s Job Fair is always open to the public without charge and provides participants the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities, according to a press release.
"The Governor's Job Fair Network in Monroe County and surrounding areas will bring together local businesses and the community's skilled workforce to help businesses grow and reduce the need for residents to commute long distances to work,” said the Gov. Tate Reeves in the press release.
As of last week, employers committed to being present at the job fair included Albany Industries; North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory; the Amory School District; Taylor Group of Companies; Diversity Vuteq, which posted an opening for production team members; Eutaw Construction, which has CDL driver, heavy equipment mechanic, construction operator and construction laborer openings; Health Connect America, which has openings for a registered nurse, psychiatric nurse practitioner, community support specialist, peer support specialist, licensed specialist, psychosocial rehabilitative director and administrative assistant; and Homestretch, which has openings in its upholstery, frame building, frame cutting and shipping departments.
Additional employers include the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, which has an opening for director of workforce development; the Mississippi Department of Corrections, which has probation/parole agent and correctional officer corporal openings; NauticStar, which has production worker openings; ResourceMFG, which is seeking production team members; Tronox, which has buyer, mechanical engineer, mechanical technician, electrical engineer, electrical technician, chemical engineer and shift operator openings; True Temper Sports, which has electrical technician, maintenance technician, production worker and production supervisor openings; UFI Transportation, which is seeking over the road truck drivers; Vitalant, which has phlebotomist and inventory and distribution driver openings; and Walgreens, which has shift leader, pharmacist, pharmacy tech, health care customer service associate openings.
Additional employers are expect to be represented at the job fair.
Itawamba Community College – Amory WIN Job Center will also provide information during the job fair.
“We’ve been working with our community partners on this event for the last few months. The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has been a great partner. We are excited to work with them and the local businesses in Helping Mississippians Get Jobs,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network in the press release.
Job fair attendees are recommended to review the list of participating companies ahead of the event and also dress for success.
According to the press release, copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged. Attendees can visit www.jobfairs.ms.gov to print registration confirmation, which they provide it at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.
“On-the-spot hires frequently occur at our job fairs, so please be prepared if you are asked for an interview. Events like the Monroe County Area Job Fair, which connects Mississippi’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our innovation in today’s economy,” Todd said.
For more information about the job fair, visit www.jobfairs.ms.gov/2022-monroe-county-job-fair. The deadline for employers to register was Feb. 11.
During Feb. 11's board of supervisors meeting, Kelly Martin, community development director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, said there is a need for transportation to the job fair for those who do not have any other means.
She asked supervisors to talk to local churches to see if any could help provide for the need.