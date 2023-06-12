A severe weather threat is likely Tuesday through Wednesday across the southern half of North Mississippi, including Monroe County.
The primary threat is damaging winds to 70 mph, with the secondary threat being large hail up to golf ball size.
The severe storm timing for Tuesday and Wednesday is roughly 2 through 10 p.m. Storms could persist well after this timeframe. It is difficult to pinpoint storm timing during the summer months due to the isolated and spotty pop-up storm nature unless there's a convective storm complex and/or tropical landfall.
We are currently in a Level 1-Marginal Risk to a Level 2-Slight Risk of severe weather both Tuesday and Wednesday from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. This is on a Level 1 to 5 scale with Marginal Risk being the lowest and High Risk being the highest.
It is possible that the Level 2-Slight Risk could be upgraded to a Level 3-Enhanced Risk for damaging wind.
The other main concern is heavy rain and flash flooding potential for North Mississippi. Currently, all of North Mississippi is under a Level 2 (Slight Risk) out of 4 Risk for Excessive Rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. This, too, could be upgraded to a Level 3 Moderate Risk of Excessive Rainfall.
Additional rainfall amounts will range from 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts on top of what has already fallen since Saturday. Rainfall rates through Wednesday will be near or just over 2 inches per hour which means some locations could get 3+ inches in less than 2 hours if storms train over the same areas plus are slow moving.
