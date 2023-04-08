HAMILTON – Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley released the names of two females fatally shot April 7 on Harris Road, which is off Flower Farm Road, from was appears to be a domestic dispute.
Jasmine Betts, 24, of Columbus and Drucilla Blevins, 25, of Hamilton apparently died from single gunshot wounds, Gurley stated in a press release.
Monroe County 911 received a call at 2:39 p.m. stating two people had been shot.
“I arrived at the scene just seconds ahead of a deputy and found the two ladies laying in the roadway covered with sheets. The deputy secured the scene and a couple of minutes later, MedStat arrived, and both were pronounced dead,” Gurley stated, adding all evidence was collected from the roadway.
Upon arrival, deputies and investigators secured the crime scene, which was on the road, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office press release.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these young ladies,” Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said in the release.
The bodies will be sent to Pearl for autopsy by the state medical examiner to try and determine the manner of each person’s death.
“At this time, we feel sure no one else was involved, and it was an apparent domestic dispute,” Gurley stated.
