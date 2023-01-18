Chelsea Baulch, who began her tenure as the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s executive director in 2017, is transitioning to her next career role as a Mississippi regional consultant in economic development for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Under her leadership as chamber director, one focus has been to connect local schools with Monroe County industries to help develop a culture for the future workforce through the Industry Insider.
“I think you can’t put into words what a legacy is until further from now. I hope my legacy is that the community is proud of what they have but they’re not satisfied or settle with who we are and that for the first time in a long time that we’re one county with one vision. For every community – all their assets and needs are part of the vision, and it’s just to be Monroe County. I hope that legacy is that our youth see it and understand what it means to work in manufacturing and to be proud of who they are and where they’re from,” she said.
In her TVA role, Baulch will provide resources and support to local economic development agencies and electric companies and also continue to be part of a team approach for Monroe County.
Her career path follows a tradition of former Monroe County Chamber of Commerce staff members who have gone on to work in bigger roles.
“My brother, Brent, who is on the chamber’s executive committee, mentioned in the meeting where I turned in my resignation that this speaks volumes for our organization that previous directors [Steven Sorrells and Skip Scaggs] are working in regional economic development and to still be able to be there to provide resources for our county,” she said.
She also noted former community development director Kelly Martin, who accepted a position last summer as a coordinator for AccelerateMS, which deals with workforce development and career coaches. She remains as an extension of the chamber.
Baulch said the chamber director position helped prepare her to be a consultant because of the personal experiences she witnessed in a director’s role.
She reflects on her time as chamber director as a blessing and knew it was a true calling to work in her home county after serving as a project manager with the Golden Triangle Development LINK.
“There’s still a bright future here, and I’m thankful to be a part of a supportive system on the sideline. So much in life has happened since I’ve been here. We’ve gone through a pandemic, and I’ve added two more children to my family. We’ve all experienced loss and life and grief and struggle and growth in the county and change and positivity and disasters. It’s like going through a slideshow of pictures in your head, and I can’t help but to smile and think about how Monroe County showed up and showed out like I knew they would and they’ll continue to do so.
“We’re a county of entrepreneurs and multi-generation business owners and leaders with existing industry but with room to grow,” Baulch said. “Even though I won’t be here as director to see it, I will still be able to see the fruits of labor of new industry locating in Monroe County. I bet everything on it and for our existing industry to continue to be strong and grow.”
Filling the role
The search process for the next chamber director has already begun, and Baulch’s successor is expected to be selected by March 1.
“The (chamber board’s) executive committee formed a search committee, and one of the things we talked about was making sure we got the right hire. We connected with a search firm that specializes in just economic development recruitment. They have a database with over 12,000 contacts. They went live with it Friday, and the package they put out to present is absolutely amazing. They feel very confident they can land the right person for us,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Jon Alexander. “We’re not happy that she’s leaving but we’re excited to get somebody in here who can pick up what she’s done and carry it forward.”
He added the search firm’s president is from Waynesboro and understands Monroe County through regular visits to Fulton.
“This is a specific groups that does this. They talk the economic development language,” Baulch said. “It will be needed to find that candidate to show them all the great assets of Monroe County to relocate here.”
During the transition, she’ll still be helping with local needs until the new chamber director begins his or her role as executive director.
As far as the chamber’s staff, Misty Hutcheson’s new title is community programs director, which partly deals with site development data and marketing. Tommy McSpadden continues to serve as the chamber’s part-time intern, and a new addition to the staff is Haley Bost, who serves as administrative coordinator.
“With my staff, I hope the legacy here is they’re confident in themselves and empowered to make decisions,” Baulch said.
Looking ahead, she said Monroe County was selected to participate in the CREATE Foundation’s Community of Excellence program, which will include town hall meetings to address goals and strategies to achieve them. TVA, Mississippi State University, Ole Miss and the Appalachian Regional Commission are supporting partners.
