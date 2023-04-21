The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The CREATE Foundation, announced the launch of The Monroe Strong Small Businesses Recovery Grant. This program is a resource to aid in the regrowth of Monroe County's small businesses that were impacted by the March 24 storms.
First-round applications will be open until May 31, 2023 to the first 25 qualifying applicants. If more funding is available, a second round will be available in early June.
“The CREATE Foundation was eager to support the program with the chamber. We know the reinvestment from local businesses will rebuild the community,” said CREATE Foundation President Mike Clayborne.
Jon Alexander, board president of Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, was enthusiastic about the program.
“The chamber board recognized the need that our business community has, and we wanted to assist them directly. Monroe Strong stands for community growth and strong community impact,” he said.
“The staff of the chamber and I wanted to create a resource to aid our business community, so we recommended to the board of the chamber that the Monroe Strong program would be the first step to recovery for the affected businesses,” said Dennis Jarvis, executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
For more detailed information or to access the grant application, visit GoMonroe.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.