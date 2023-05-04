In his 25 years of working in economic development facets, a few vital components have been missing for the past decade of Dennis Jarvis’ career. However, the new Monroe County Chamber of Commerce executive director instantly recognized the kind spirits, wholesome feel and want for success the county offers.
A native of Princeton, West Virginia, Jarvis graduated from Bluefield State University before graduate school at Marshall University. His compares his hometown to Aberdeen and Amory and instantly recognized Monroe County’s down home draw.
“My first day with the interview, the generosity and the genuineness…it’s not like an ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ it’s not a Normal Rockwell painting; it was true,” he said, recalling the welcoming sense received from complete strangers at Penny Lane’s Java Café. “When I drove through the community after my last interview, I went to Bill’s Hamburgers and loved the nostalgia with the people on the wall and went to the comic book store and the Pub on Main after, and it just felt good. When I sat in the chair on the first day, it felt natural, and there was an acceptance from everybody I’m not accustomed to.”
The only discernable difference he sees between the region and his home state are fewer hills and no coalmines.
“From where I’ve been the last two tours to this is amazing. You all have something that’s special and unique,” he said. “Our access to two community colleges, the wealth of talent we can draw from and the universities near us…if someone wants to work in Columbus or Tupelo and have a really high quality of life, they can build a home here, send their kids to great schools here, have personal success here and they bring their resources here with them.”
He recognized the teamwork approach for economic development, expressing appreciation to the chamber’s staff, board of directors and local leadership for the opportunity to serve as executive director.
Bringing experience to continue a vision
Throughout his economic development career, Jarvis has worked with community college and university systems for workforce and economic development, in addition to community development and tourism.
He reflected on one particular success story about helping overcome drawbacks to land a national insurance product provider’s East Coast location in a town with less than 4,000 people over prospective locations in White Plains, New York and Atlanta.
In another instance, he helped fill the void left by a company’s exit.
“When I was in North Carolina, I had been on the job for six weeks and we had a 150,000 square-foot building that was antiquated. It was a warehouse for Staples for online orders. A guy walked into my office and said, ‘I’m letting you know and letting the city and county know we’re closing this and moving to another county.’ We lost 50 to 75 jobs in my first six weeks there. In my last six weeks there, during the pandemic, we closed a project and got the building fulfilled, and it’s flourishing and they’ve had growth since I was there,” he said.
While those two instances were two of his most proud career accomplishments, he hopes to continue the vision of former Monroe County Chamber of Commerce directors for long-range success.
“Keeping the community together, that’s one goal. We have a strategic plan we’re going to start mid-summer. My goal is to enhance what my predecessors have done. I want to work with our community leaders to make enhancements to our existing sites to make them more shovel-ready and business-friendly,” Jarvis said.
Within two years, he’d like to see two pad-ready industrial sites and two shell buildings constructed in Monroe County.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this unfortunate natural disaster (March 24’s EF-3 tornado) is by having availability of buildings, we could have moved things more efficiently for NauticStar and Avid Boats. When you don’t have them, it puts things in perspective,” he said.
He noted the American South is a changing dynamic in that it’s a technical and skilled workforce region.
“We do things in the south that impact the global economy and impact the United States’ economy. We’re an economic region now,” Jarvis said.
Additionally, he like to increase chamber of commerce membership by 20 percent in the next two years, add additional value for chamber services for the community and establish an equalization between the chamber and economic development.
“We’re going to continue working with local businesses first and foremost with expansion and retention, and that allows us to attract new investments. We’re going to keep the focus on who has invested here, who has been here and who has a history here that we allow them to grow and can tell the story why they continue to be here,” Jarvis said.
On his first day with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, he met with a client and was able to narrow down his vision and weeks later, helped him arrive to phase one of a project.
“We can make that work and make him successful and enable him growth. I’m not saying government creates jobs. I think government’s role is to create the atmosphere and provide access, policies and initiatives to encourage people to invest in your community, and that’s the beauty of being here in this private nonprofit,” he said.
Jarvis said continuing to build on the chamber’s Industrial Insider initiative in local schools is essential to continue developing the local workforce. It was a vision of former chamber director Chelsea Baulch.
“You establish pathways for students to understand everything it means to be a sector,” he said. “You enable those students to have the skill sets for the jobs in the region, and it becomes more impactful. They stay here, raise a family here and pass that to the next generation behind them.”
“Infrastructure includes workforce development. It is skill set development. That was impressive to me about having this job – the opportunity to look at what my predecessor did. You have job shadowing, students going into apprenticeships and internships. She had a broad vision, and it’s easier to piggyback off that,” Jarvis added. “We’re not rebuilding something here, we’re continuing momentum from Chelsea.”
