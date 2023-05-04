mcj-2023-05-03-news-chamber-director

Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dennis Jarvis assumed his new role in early April, and one of his goals is continuing to build on momentum previous directors had before him for workforce and economic development.  

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

In his 25 years of working in economic development facets, a few vital components have been missing for the past decade of Dennis Jarvis’ career. However, the new Monroe County Chamber of Commerce executive director instantly recognized the kind spirits, wholesome feel and want for success the county offers.

