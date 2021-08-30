Monroe County Chancery Courthouse office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases For the Monroe Journal Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 30, 2021 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABERDEEN - Due to rampant COVID-19-positive test results among office personnel, the Monroe County Chancery Courthouse office will be temporarily closed until further notice.Veterans in need of services will need to go to the Amory office until further notice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 75° Rain Amory, MS (38821) Today Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.. Tonight Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for flooding rains. Low 71F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 4:45 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Monroe County Chancery Courthouse office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases 37 min ago News Amory police make child endangerment, drug arrests 4 hrs ago News AG shares initiatives at MC Republican Women’s charter dinner 10 hrs ago News Brainstorming meeting focuses on Parkway Hotel project’s future 10 hrs ago Opinion Letters to the Editor Aug 29, 2021 Opinion Following tips for drying flowers can lead to vibrant floral arrangements Aug 28, 2021 Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election