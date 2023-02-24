AMORY - A Monroe County man already out on bond for a 2021 murder has been charged with several drug offenses following an arrest by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics and special operation group.
Don Cornelos Gilleylen, of Dan Taylor Road, was charged on Feb. 22 with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, which totaled nearly a half-pound; trafficking of oxycodone, which totaled more than 500 Perc 30 pills; possession of approximately a quarter ounce of methamphetamine; and possession of approximately 1.4 pounds of marijuana.
It’s one of the MCSO’s largest recent busts.
Aside from the drug charges, Gilleylen is accused of being in a physical altercation that caused the death of 45-year-old Lucious Freeman of Tupelo in October 2021.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has a hold on Gilleylen.
"We are expecting the Perc 30s to test positive for fentanyl," said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook in post to his department's Facebook page. "Similar pills have been circulating in our county, resulting in our deputies having to use Narcan three different times in the last month and a half to keep individuals, who have overdosed, alive until they can get medical attention. Two of these individuals were minors, and one was an adult."
Fentanyl, which is a potent synthetic opioid, can be prescribed for pain. It can also be manufactured and illegally used and sold. In this case, fentanyl is suspected to be in the Perc 30 pills, which match up with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s description of the drug.
“It was far off, then it was out west, then it was a couple of states over, now it’s a thing that’s becoming regular here,” Crook said.
He informed the county board of supervisors about the arrest on Feb. 24.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey said even small fentanyl doses can be lethal.
“The thing that makes it dangerous is it can be ingested in any type of way – orally, by touch, by being absorbed by skin," he said. "Most narcotics are not based that way."
Fentanyl can also be laced into other narcotics.
According to the DEA, criminal drug networks are manufacturing and marketing fake pills with fentanyl to look like oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam, for example.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.