Monroe County Citizens for Broadband will host come-and-go workshops in Hatley and Hamilton next week with the goal of educating the public on the upcoming surveys being sent out to members of the Monroe County Electric Power Association in both Monroe and Lowndes counties.
According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, the surveys are a very critical part of efforts to bring broadband service to MCEPA members.
The Hatley meeting will be Sept. 9 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the volunteer fire department. The Hatley VFD will sell Boston butts for anyone interested.
Hamilton’s meeting will be Sept. 10 from 6 until 7 p.m. across from the Hamilton Fire Department.
During the workshops, the survey process will be explained, and attendees will learn ways to help ensure their neighbors are aware of surveys and return them.
Additionally, there will be discussion regarding prizes awarded at random for MCEPAs members who complete and return their surveys.