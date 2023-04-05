In the past week and a half, armies of volunteers have come to the aid of Monroe County communities following March 24's EF-3 tornado, which caused widespread damage from the Chickasaw to Itawamba county lines.
While impacted residents are still trying to pick up the pieces, efforts continue to help them recover.
Egypt residents experience their own tornado disasters, blessings
Days after March 24’s EF-3 tornado struck, people living near its entry point into Monroe County were still clearing debris and trying to process.
“It was about 10:30, and I was watching a ballgame, and my phone went off. My wife said to look outside, and I could hear it coming. It sounded like a train coming and trees breaking. Before we could get in the bathroom, it knocked the front window out of the door and glass was everywhere so we dove in the bathroom and covered up,” said Mike Vasser.
While he and his wife, Lillie, endured the storm with no injuries, family members living next door, at the intersection of Tumblin and Egypt roads, were hospitalized after the tornado picked up their mobile home and thrust it into a tree line.
Caleb Roberson, a senior at Aberdeen High School, remembers getting the alert on his phone and going to the dining room with his mother, sister and stepfather as the tornado struck.
“The whole house shook, and it ripped it in half. We went into the air, and I couldn’t see anything because it was already pitch black. It was like a dream. I remember being there and being alone. It was nothing but God because somehow I got to my sister and held onto her. I remember all the debris hitting my back when we hit the ground,” he said.
He was hospitalized for two fractures in his lower back and suffered a bruised lung. He was also transported from Monroe Regional Hospital to North Mississippi Medical Center for observation of pressure in his kidney. Tuesday, he was waiting for his mother to be discharged from the hospital.
Roberson and his mother and stepfather all sustained back injuries after hitting the ground. They were all disbursed to different spots on their property.
“If we would’ve gone into the bathroom or a closet, we still wouldn’t have been safe. I consider it a blessing all four of us are still here,” Roberson said.
Mike maneuvered his way through downed trees and could see the debris from the mobile home in the tree line.
“Even though we couldn’t get to them, my son-in-law told me my daughter and Caleb were screaming and crying wanting to know where we were when it was going on. We couldn’t get to each other because of all the trees and the wires down,” Lillie said.
She’s thankful everyone in her family will be okay.
“Everything else can be replaced. We are blessed that we’re all okay. They have some injuries but hopefully they’ll heal and we can look back on this and count our blessings, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Lillie said.
Roberson compared the experience as a nightmare.
“The whole thing, I thought I was asleep on my couch, but that’s how it happened,” he said.
While Caron Ewing and her mother, Mandolin Boyd, had minimal damage to their homes nearby, they were still processing days later.
“It happened in seconds. It may have stayed with us for 20 seconds. The lights had already gone out, and we were watching [WTVA Chief Meteorologist] Matt Laubhan on the phone,” Ewing said. “It was getting ready to pop us because it lifted us up a little bit and then knocked all the columns off the front of the house.”
Boyd lives next door but was out of town when the tornado struck.
“Booker T Road is where it looks like it started and as I came through and got right down the road, I started screaming,” she said of coming back home. “I was speechless.”
Ewing said last Monday she was still in shock and had trouble focusing.
Members of the community joined with the Vassers’ family, friends and church family to help with them in the aftermath of the storm.
“Support from family and friends is helping me process this, even though it’s coming slowly. Not knowing where my children were, I had lost it but this is helping me stay focused and to be here for my children,” Lillie said.
The White Rock Road area also sustained damage in the tornado’s path.
“We saw on Facebook people were needing help in Wren. We went by Amory Garment and got loaded up to ride the backroads and find people who looks like they need help,” said Scott Flurry of Becker, who rode around in Egypt and Wren early in the week with cases of water, supplies and a trailer hooked to the back of his truck with a tractor for anyone needing assistance.
Wren begins to rebuild after destructive, deadly tornado
Last Monday, droves of individuals from throughout Northeast Mississippi landed at Wren Volunteer Fire Department to give food, clothes, cleaning supplies and other essentials to those in need.
Between unloading vehicles full of supplies, Wren VFD Capt. Mark Cordeiro said he had been at the scene of the worst affected areas in Wren. That included Herndon Road, where Ethan Herndon, 34, and Riley Mae Herndon, 23 months, died at their home during the storm.
“You’re going to be scared,” he said of the community's efforts to start rebuilding. “You have to keep going and push through that fear.”
The storm entered the county near the intersection of Old Houston Road and grew while approaching Egypt and Tumblin roads. The tornado was a mile wide by the time it hit Whatley Road, destroying Tranquil United Methodist Church alongside Highway 45.
Kim Cockrell, who lives off Highway 45 in the Wren, said she awoke to the sound of the tornado. She said she ran to her bathroom and held on to her toilet as the storm tore through the bedroom in which she had been sleeping. She prayed the whole time.
For residents of the small community, the days following the storm have been spent picking up the pieces. Cockrell said the storage shed that held her prized family mementos was destroyed in the storm. She said she was lucky to find some of them, including her son’s baby blanket and the outfit her daughter wore out of the hospital as a newborn.
“We are homeless now,” she said, noting that she rents her home and would have to find new accommodations with her husband.
The worst part, she said, wasn’t the loss of her home and memories, it was the individuals who, instead of coming to help, came to her community to tour the devastation. Cockrell lives directly beside Tranquil United Methodist Church, a historic church that demolished during the storm. She said she tried to stop people from going into what was left of the church, but many left with different artifacts, including stained glass the church displayed with names of dead members.
“This is my life," she said. "Why do you want to see my devastation?”
On Little Coontail Road, not far from Cockrell's home, almost no house was left unscathed. Ted Beasley and his wife, Cindy, huddled in their storm shelter as the tornado came through. Ted Beasley said he could feel the wind vibrating their shelter, threatening to topple the sturdy structure. Once it calmed, he and his wife tried to step outside but had to clear a path that blocked the door.
Their home, meanwhile, lost its roof. Cindy Beasley pointed to where the window curtains had been lifted by the storm and trapped under the ceiling when it crashed back down.
“The fear factor really hits you,” Ted Beasley said. “It’s a heck of a thing when everything you worked for is gone in moments.”
He urged everyone who could to build a storm shelter, noting he believed it saved his and his wife’s life.
Down the road, John Hatcher said he and his family were blessed to survive. He was asleep when the storm came through but was awakened by his wife and daughters. They tried to flee to their storm shelter, but couldn't make it out of the house.
“I grabbed the kids and dove into the bathroom,” he said, pointing to his home, which had been ripped half. The bathroom was where the damage stopped. “Another 5 feet, and it would’ve gotten me and the kids.”
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson was in Wren last week to donate a truckload and trailer full of supplies from two churches on the Gulf Coast, Three Rivers Assembly of God near Hurley and First Presbyterian of Pascagoula. He said he was happy to help in any capacity.
“This is just Mississippi folks loving on Mississippians,” he said. “I love to see the faith-based community be the tip of the spear in the effort.”
Tornado changes Amory’s landscape, but resolve carries on
March 24’s EF-3 tornado twisted trees, destroyed homes and businesses and changed the city’s landscape. Some neighborhoods are unrecognizable.
“Amory’s a resilient community. We’re a proud community. We’re a hard-working community. It’s time to build back. It’s time to engage. It’s time to do what we do,” said Mayor Corey Glenn during a March 30 press briefing. “As bad as it is, Amory will forever be changed, but right now is a time to build back.”
As with other areas throughout Monroe County, there were reported injuries following the storm, but following safety protocol helped in saving lives.
Stella Ezell, who lives alongside D Avenue, went for shelter in a bathroom closet when she saw the storm was headed towards Amory.
“I just held it back and didn’t think I was getting out of there. I believe that all happened in five or six minutes, but it seemed like so long,” she said.
She was trapped inside her house, and family members soon arrived to rescue her. The part of the home she was in was the only part that wasn’t destroyed.
Ezell and her daughter, Latrece Morgan, have always lived in the area. While different parts of West Amory have nicknames, they believe Dallas was hit the worst.
“It’s bad up here too but when you look at Dallas, it’s about one or two houses that didn’t get hit. Up here, it hit in spots and certain houses and certain churches, it didn’t touch. With that in Dallas, it’s really bad,” Ezell said.
“It was such a traumatic experience. Out of all my 31 years of living, I have never gone through anything like this a day in my life,” said Sharnae Black.
She recalled the moments loud claps of hail ricocheted off her windowpane as the approaching rapid rotation of winds in the tornado began to whistle. Black and her grandparents, who are in their early 70s, took cover inside the bathroom while the house began to shake and rock as a loud boom sounded off near them. Then soon, silence.
After exiting the bathroom with the help of her grandfather, Black heard a distant taping of water that turned out to be a roof leak in her bedroom. Rushing to get outside, Black saw she was trapped inside her house due to her front and back doors being blocked by debris.
This lasted for 40 minutes.
Once Black was able to exit her home with the help of her nephew, she and others in West Amory began venturing out. Residents soon realized trees blocking streets were only the beginning of full neighborhoods sunken under the weight of heavy debris and uprooted, splintered trees.
Black is grateful for people such as Chase Pounders, owner of Ground Pounders in Aberdeen, and various church organizations for supporting her and the Amory community during a time she considered a “not normal experience.”
“It was a disaster, but I thank God because this could have been another way around. He spared everybody’s lives. I just can’t believe this happened to us,” Black said.
Caleb Watson, a husband and father to a 2-month-old son, took cover in the hallway with his wife, son and parents using blankets to cover their bodies and couch cushions to cover their heads. He is grateful his apartment and parents’ home were standing but was devastated to see the damage the town and his dear friends’ homes received.
“Throughout our walk, we saw all of the damage that [the tornado] had done. We were blown away,” Watson said.
On the west side of Amory, church windows were shattered, roofs were lifted, and the wooden frameworks were visible, reminding congregations of what once stood. Some homes are toppled with uprooted trees and soggy, pink and yellow insulation engulfing beds and floors.
On the north side of town, Amory Skate Center, known for everyone’s childhood hub for friendship, fun and laughter was gone. The Amory Humane Society, home to furry pets, was heavily damaged. A storage unit containing residents’ belongings alongside Highway 25 was gone; Piggly Wiggly off Highway 6 was damaged, and the nearby Exxon station was demolished.
These were just a few businesses sustaining damage, in addition to several neighborhoods.
“Our house wasn’t damaged as much as some of the neighbors. We were just blessed,” said Elois Brasfield, who lives alongside Highland Circle. “It happened so fast, I didn’t have time to get scared. I jumped in the tub and put a blanket over my head and prayed.”
Damage to her home included blown out windows, a hole in the ceiling and missing vinyl siding, in addition to more extensive issues to an out-building.
Looking at some of her neighbors’ houses, there were missing roofs and major damage, making Brasfield wonder how many will rebuild or relocate.
She said it was the third tornado to come near her house since building in 1988.
“They always come up the waterway, and the first one sounded like a freight train. It woke me up out of a deep sleep. The next time, that was the Smithville tornado,” Brasfield said.
Even Amory High School received damage, itself. However, at the football stadium, pure destruction was found. The poles on the goal post are gone. The press box that was once attached at the top of the home side bleachers was in the bleachers. The concession stand adjacent of the bleachers was buried underneath the roof with vending machines toppled one over the other.
Watson, who is also a 2016 graduate from Amory High School and a 10th-grade special education teacher, sympathizes with seniors whose high school experiences have been taken away by COVID-19 and now, the tornado.
“I feel for them. I really do. Even though we still have the rest of the year and we’re going to come back stronger, I wish the best for them,” he said.
Across social media platforms, an outpouring of heavy hearts weigh with each stroke of a key, and despair does not hide behind people’s words. Even with widespread destruction, hope lives on in this community through the hashtag “Amory Strong,” something Watson recognizes.
“I have never seen Amory come together like they have these last few days and how they have shown so much love for each other. I know it’s going to take time to come back stronger but as long as we hold onto our faith and love for each other, then we can accomplish anything,” he said.
“It’s going to be a change, but I’m thinking optimistically. I’m thinking a good change for us. Things sometimes happen in mysterious ways, so I’m being optimistic about it all and thanking God nobody lost their lives,” Morgan said.
Monroe County residents near Smithville share recollections of tornadoes 12 years apart
The greater-Smithville community is no stranger to severe weather after making worldwide headlines for April 27, 2011’s catastrophic and deadly EF-5 tornado.
While the town, itself, was spared from damage during March 24’s tornado, several areas on the outskirts suffered damaged and destroyed homes and downed trees.
Bridget Lee’s family house was one that took a hit and will have to be let go.
It was unoccupied since her 103-year-old grandmother lives in a nursing home but has provided a lifetime of memories for her, her children and grandchildren.
“We met here every Sunday for as long as I can remember. It was a house full of cousins and aunts and uncles, and that’s the best memories knowing we would always meet here every Sunday, and that was priceless,” said Lee’s daughter, Kerri Hathcock.
Lee said there’s no use to repair the home.
“It stood long enough for her. She lived here by herself, which was the age of 98. That’s all you can ask for,” Hathcock said.
Wade Weatherbee’s family home place, which sold before the 2011 tornado, was destroyed in that event. While his home sustained damage from the recent tornado, he and his wife experienced frightful moments.
“We were in our underground shelter and could hear it coming and when it hit here, you could hear a lot of cracking and popping noises. It didn’t last long but after I thought it had gone by, I was anxious to get out and see what damage I had and if I had a house but couldn’t open the door,” he said.
He and his wife were trapped in the storm shelter due to downed limbs. One of his friends from Pontotoc called to check on him, and Weatherbee asked him to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors were able to help get them out before authorities arrived.
While the Weatherbees’ damage included downed trees, a destroyed shop, windows blown out and a hole in the roof, his sister went through a similar experience a short time earlier on the other side of the state.
“My sister lives in Rolling Fork. The storm was hitting over there, and I called her and she made it through it. It scared her, of course, but she’s okay. Her house is damaged, and she had to move out and moved to Vicksburg with her son,” he said, adding his brother, Wayne, who lives up the road also had downed trees.
At the time of 2011’s tornado, Smithville Attendance Center Principal Jeff Brooks was assistant principal at Hatley and recalled how the school housed Smithville’s kindergarten through sixth-grade classes on campus.
His home sustained damage from March 24’s tornado and passed along appreciation to those helping with relief efforts.
“We’re thankful we still have family and we’re thankful for the outpouring from our community and beyond. People from Missouri and Chicago brought food today. Our community is awesome, but there’s obviously others around us that have great people in it,” he said.
Mary Bingham, who lives nearby, was out of town at the time of the storm but passed along the same sentiments.
“I came home that next morning and got so teary-eyed. When I turned the corner on Parham Store Road, I couldn’t help but to get teary-eyed,” she said. “What really warms my heart was everyone who came to help. People come by and ask, ‘Are you hungry? Can I get you a sandwich and water?’”
Hathcock and Lee also praised the volunteers.
