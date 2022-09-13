Jayla Thompson of Smithville is a 2022 graduate of Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. She assisted in more than 50 procedures as a student technician. She will begin her veterinary career in Detroit, Michigan.
Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine recently celebrated a major milestone in reaching the 100,000-mark for animals benefiting from spay and neuter surgeries through its shelter medicine program during the past 17 years of service and outreach.
Monroe County continues to benefit from the program.
“For us as a nonprofit 501(c)3 operation, the cost for spaying and neutering services provided by MSU is much cheaper. Most of the time, we’re able to get surgeries done weekly. They do several animals at a time, whereas a veterinarian’s office usually does only a few animals at a time with a shelter discount,” said Amory Humane Society Director Misty Daniels.
Larry Jackson of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter agreed the shelter has benefited greatly from the spaying and neutering services, although the mobile service, which historically provided onsite outreach, was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The students are an exceptional group in helping to control overpopulation of dogs and cats around Aberdeen. They’re very friendly. I regret that they had to curtail their mobile service,” said Aberdeen Animal Control Officer Pedro Clay.
Students pursuing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Mississippi State have the advantage of gaining several more surgical experiences before graduation than those at nearly any other veterinary college in the country.
“Our students who graduated this year have completed an average 76 surgeries. This is like 75 times more than a lot of other schools that are considered good schools,” said Kent Hoblet, dean of MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Jayla Thompson of Smithville is among local students who graduated from the program this year. She will begin her career as a veterinary technician.
“I’ve always had a love for animals, along with an interest in the medical field, and found the perfect match in veterinary medicine,” she said.
During the course of her studies, she has assisted in more than 50 spay and neuter procedures at MSU. She also did a rotation in shelter medicine, concentrating on spaying and neutering of stray and abandoned animals.
Even though the emphasis was on dogs and cats, Thompson also gained experience working with large breeds, such as cattle, horses and exotic animals.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.