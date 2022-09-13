mcj-2022-07-06-news-msu-vet-school

Jayla Thompson of Smithville is a 2022 graduate of Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. She assisted in more than 50 procedures as a student technician. She will begin her veterinary career in Detroit, Michigan.

 COURTESY

Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine recently celebrated a major milestone in reaching the 100,000-mark for animals benefiting from spay and neuter surgeries through its shelter medicine program during the past 17 years of service and outreach.

