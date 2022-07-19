Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center students engaged in their second year of in-house competitions May 11 in subject areas ranging from health science to construction.

“We’ve got Skills USA, TSA (Technology Student Association), HOSA [Future Health Professionals], DECA (Distributive Clubs of America),” said Monroe County CTC Director Jeff Brooks of the competitions. “This was really birthed out of COVID because they weren’t able to do competition. We had such a success with it last year, we said we weren’t going to quit, even though competitions opened back up.”

For the business classes, students showcased marketing displays for food truck businesses they created, including social media approaches. They also completed a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis for the project. Other craft projects business students completed included a Main Street display with businesses and vending machines.

Health sciences students were judged on HOSA rubrics, such as checking apical pulse and putting on and taking off personal protective equipment. Collision students performed an array of tasks such as respraying and refinishing trailers and a welding cabinet and sandblasting.

Construction students completed shooting houses with tin and wood donated by individuals, and welding students completed performance tests on everything they’ve learned this year.

Engineering students practiced on TSA elements and also on driving and maintaining the program’s electric car, which can go up to 40 miles per hour. It will be entered in competitions through the Greenpower USA Foundation.

Anyone interested in helping sponsor the electric car may call the Monroe County CTC at (662) 369-7845.

