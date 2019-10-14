mcj-2019-10-09-news-monroe-county-ctc-fall-festival

Health sciences students Callie Sloan, left, and Alexis Moffett paint holiday décor items that will be available for sale at Monroe County Career and Technical Center’s annual fall festival craft show Oct. 14. Proceeds from the sale of items will help purchase classroom supplies and equipment.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

The Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center will host its annual fall festival Oct. 14 beginning at 5 p.m. Student-made holiday-themed décor for fall and Christmas along with Mississippi State and Ole Miss items will be displayed and offered for sale.

“Come and see the skills and talents of our students,” said Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center Director Jeff Brooks.

Students from all the programs pool their talents for the fall festival by using welding, woodworking and artistic talents learned at the career and technical center to create original pieces of work.

Proceeds from the sale help provide supplies and equipment for the programs.

“A lot of hard work is invested in this show,” Brooks said.

The Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center is located off of Highway 25 at 50057 Airport Rd. next to the Monroe County Airport.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus