The Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center will host its annual fall festival Oct. 14 beginning at 5 p.m. Student-made holiday-themed décor for fall and Christmas along with Mississippi State and Ole Miss items will be displayed and offered for sale.
“Come and see the skills and talents of our students,” said Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center Director Jeff Brooks.
Students from all the programs pool their talents for the fall festival by using welding, woodworking and artistic talents learned at the career and technical center to create original pieces of work.
Proceeds from the sale help provide supplies and equipment for the programs.
“A lot of hard work is invested in this show,” Brooks said.
The Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center is located off of Highway 25 at 50057 Airport Rd. next to the Monroe County Airport.