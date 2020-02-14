Polling places throughout Monroe County will be open at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 for county Democratic executive committee precinct caucuses, which set the course for membership for the 2020-2024 term and participation in county, district and state party caucuses.
“Feb. 15 is the beginning of a four-step process. After this, we’ll have the Monroe County Democratic Convention March 14 at 10 a.m.,” said Monroe County Democrat Executive Committee Chairperson Bobby Sacus. “Precinct caucuses will be held to elect delegates and alternates to the county convention.”
The Monroe County Republican Executive Committee will hold precinct caucuses in April.
Through Saturday’s Democratic precinct caucuses, people sign a statement declaring themselves as Democrats.
“At the county convention, they’ll caucus among the five supervisor districts to elect a six-member group from that supervisor district. They’ll elect a 30-member Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee. This happens every four years. From the county convention, we’ll caucus and pick six members to serve the 2020-2024 term,” Sacus said.
He said three or four weeks after the county convention, officers for the committee will be elected.
Also at the county convention, delegates and alternates will be elected to attend the 1st Congressional District Democratic Convention, which will be held in Oxford April 4 at 10 a.m. The congressional convention is the third step, and the statewide convention May 30 is the fourth step.
Packets for Saturday’s precinct caucuses may be picked up at the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office, located at the Monroe County Courthouse at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
“Even if they don’t have a package, they can write down their name and address and say they want to participate,” Sacus said.
For more information, contact Sacus at 304-7026.