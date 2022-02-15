Two local elementary school instructors are getting acclimated to statewide service since being selected to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council for School Year ‘21-’22.
Hatley Elementary School fourth-grade English Language Arts and math teacher Kayla Tucker and Aberdeen Elementary School kindergarten teacher Michelle Williamson were chosen among several teachers to join the council.
Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton said the council is comprised of a group of selected teachers who meet with State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright to give direct input to help with improvements through the Mississippi public school system.
“The goal is for both excellent teaching and learning to take place in every classroom through the opportunity of the council,” she said.
Tucker said it has been a great pleasure and honor to be chosen as a member of the 2021-2022 teacher advisory council.
“I applied for the council because I wanted to make sure that both our students and educational staff of Monroe County had a voice,” she said.
After being accepted into the council, new members began receiving updates about state policies and procedures that would be taking place in the upcoming school year.
“During the fall meeting, I was able to be a part of a virtual conference in which we were updated on several policies, procedures and events that would affect the current school year,” Tucker said. “We were able to receive COVID details and guidelines, along with explanations for current policies. We were able to learn about different digital platforms that would be pushed out during the school year.”
A hot topic of discussion is how to remediate learning loss affecting many students because of the pandemic.
“We all discussed different methods, programs and other ways to intervene with the students who were greatly affected. We were able to get updated guidelines for the accreditation process for the school systems for the current school year. We were also able to learn more about different resources that are available to educators to improve the instruction for our students,” Tucker said.
Williamson shared concerns expressed by fellow teachers on the committee, particularly the adjustments made necessary by COVID-19.
“They asked if the third-grade test is going to count this year if we have to go virtual or hybrid again,” she said. “The new strand of the coronavirus, omicron, seems to be hitting more people and students, so there are a lot of absences and the students aren't getting all the information they need in a subject area. In addition, there are no substitute teachers available.”
Conference attendees were able to have a question and answer session with Wright to discuss concerns about individual district’s needs.
“In my opinion, this has helped me as a teacher promote different programs, plans or activities that our district has put into place. It has given me a different outlook on the why and reasoning behind the different methods and tasks that are put into place for us as teachers. It has given me a deeper appreciation for the administrative staff and the task that they have in front of them to make sure our teachers, as well as the students, are held to a higher standard of learning for all,” Tucker said.
Williamson said that the pandemic has affected how the committee meets.
“We have had one teacher advisory council meeting via Zoom due to the pandemic,” she said. “Members were able to submit questions for discussion in order to help make the agenda. Dr. Wright answered every topic and allowed for questions to be typed into the chat on the day of the meeting. Obviously during the first meeting, teachers voiced concerns about doing Zoom, Google Meet, going hybrid and packets. Dr. Wright encouraged us all to keep on keeping on.”
Tucker encouraged all teachers to take advantage of this opportunity if given the chance.
“I can’t wait to see what other opportunities are available. I am so proud to be able to represent our district in this experience,” she said.