The board of directors of the Monroe County Electric Power Association recently awarded a $1,000 to one graduating senior at each of the four high schools in its service area.
According to Barry Rowland, MCEPA general manager, criteria for consideration for the scholarship includes maintaining an exemplary scholastic record, leadership roles and other involvement in school and community service and plans to further their education at either a community or senior college.
“Recognizing their accomplishments and supporting their efforts to further their education is extremely gratifying for us. Monroe County Electric Power Association is very proud of our young people and glad to be able to contribute to their future,” he said.
The 2022 MCEPA scholarships were awarded to Hailey Beard of Caledonia, Emma Kate Collums of Smithville High School, Rylie Escobar of Hamilton High School and Cade King of Hatley High School.
Beard is the daughter of Michael and Leigh Beard. She is attending Northeast Mississippi Community College and majoring in integrated marketing communications. Collums is the daughter of Chris and Heather Collums. She is majoring in nursing at Itawamba Community College.
Escobar is the daughter of Anthony and Nikki Escobar. She is majoring in psychology at the University of Mississippi. King is the son of Michael and Danielle King. He is majoring in electrical technology at ICC.
