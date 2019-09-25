This Mississippi Individual Assistance Declaration covers the following eight counties: Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Monroe, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo. If you live in those counties and experienced damages due to the February 19-24, 2019 tornadoes, severe storms and flooding, you may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.
Registering with FEMA is the first step in the recovery process and is required for federal aid. Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.
Federal disaster assistance may include:
- Grants to rent a temporary place to live.
- Grants for essential home repairs not covered by insurance.
- Grants for serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance – such as medical, dental, transportation and funeral expenses, moving and storage fees, personal property loss, and child care.
- Low-interest disaster loans from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to homeowners, renters, and businesses of all sizes to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance.
Disaster recovery centers are run jointly by MEMA and FEMA with representatives from MEMA, FEMA, and SBA to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with appropriate resources to assist in their recovery.
Centers are will be open in Lowndes (Columbus) and Warren (Vicksburg) counties.