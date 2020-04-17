There’s no set of instructions to specifically deal with COVID-19. Since Monroe County has never experienced such a pandemic, this is new territory for people to navigate through, including the county’s emergency management agency.
“There’s no comparing this disaster to a chemical spill, a plane crash, a tornado or a flood because we’ve never had it. We’ve had planes, trains and natural disasters. When you have a tornado, so many counties may have the same effects, but this is throughout the entire world and we’re all fighting for supplies,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monroe County’s second COVID-19 death during the weekend, and Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed the third death Monday. April 13’s total of positive cases throughout the county was 37.
For the better part of a month, Sanderson has shifted her role to dealing with COVID-19, from coordinating resources, continually monitoring unfolding situations, planning for recovery and delivering supplies to health care providers.
Supplies her office receives through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have been equally distributed to Access Family Health Services, Monroe Regional Hospital, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, the county’s senior care centers, doctors’ clinics, first responders and the county’s justice, chancery and circuit courts.
“At first, everybody was asking for supplies. Once they started coming in, the supplies were slow but now people are calling every day asking for them. I think everyone is supplied with what we’ve got,” Sanderson said.
Regardless of the pandemic, another one of her roles remains as Monroe County 911 director, and Tanya Willems has transitioned to help more in that capacity to allow Sanderson to focus more time to the emergency management agency end.
“I can’t say enough about my dispatchers. All of them have shown up and shown out. Since we went to central dispatch with the sheriff’s department, our load has doubled,” she said. “Our dispatchers are experienced and know what they’re doing. They are the first first responders.”
Despite social distancing and shelter-in-place regulations, the volume of 911 calls is higher for a number of reasons such as disturbances and motor vehicle accidents, she said.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, Monroe County 911 has a system in place to identify addresses where people are quarantined to ensure the safety of first responders.
Through the past several weeks, Sanderson has networked with other emergency management agency directors throughout the state to compare methods.
“I want everyone to know we’ll get through this,” Sanderson said.