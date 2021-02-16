With the ground already frozen from Winter Storm Uri, the region is bracing for another round with Winter Storm Viola predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.
Wintry precipitation that came through the area Friday, ahead of the bigger impact of Winter Storm Uri, caused several accidents throughout parts of the county, including a fatality that claimed the life of Antonio Dewayne Crayton, 28, of Tupelo.
Crayton drove to get help from the Aberdeen Police Department after checking on someone who had an accident on the Highway 45 bridge over the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. After returning to the scene of that accident, he was struck by a vehicle and thrown over the bridge and onto the ground. He died on the scene from multiple trauma, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
Local authorities urge people to stay off the roads and stay home until conditions are better.
“It’s worse than it looks, and we’re backed up. The wreckers are backed up,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, adding road conditions are worse Tuesday compared to Monday. “If you get out and get off the road, count on your vehicle staying there because everybody’s backed up.
Tuesday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked an 18-wheeler tie-up on a hill on in Greenwood Springs, which halted traffic for more than two and a half hours.
The MCSO hasn’t worked many accidents, but most of the calls have been from people who slid off the road and into ditches.
Both the Amory Police Department and Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle posted updates on Facebook Tuesday urging people to stay off the roads because of icy conditions and the danger it poses.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said a National Weather Service-Memphis representative informed her that the temperature is predicted to be close to 60 degrees Sunday.
It’s unclear when the ground will thaw through the week, with several below freezing temperatures in the forecast.
Sanderson was informed earlier in the week by the NWS-Memphis that Monroe County was the only one of Mississippi’s 82 counties under an ice storm warning with the weather system. Winter weather warnings were issued for neighboring counties.
With the exception of road conditions, Monroe County has fared well for the most part with the weather that came through earlier in the week.
“Our calls at 911 have been really slow. We’ve had a couple of medical calls and people who slid into a ditch,” Sanderson said. “Power outages have been very minimal. What has gone out has come back on within an hour or so. Most of the calls we had were from the Wren area, which is Okolona Power.”
Sanderson expressed her thanks to meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville for giving her daily updates on the weather and for local responders for helping with her 911 staff.
“Johnny Parker is Monroe County’s own personal meteorologist and he’s my hero.
“The deputies have been taking our dispatchers back and forth to work, so I am so thankful to [Sheriff] Kevin Crook and his crew. They saved us. That’s something we cannot do is shut down 911 or the sheriff’s department or the ambulance service or the police departments,” she said.