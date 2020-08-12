BECKER – The board of directors of the Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) awarded $1,000 scholarship to 2020 graduating seniors from each of the four high schools within its service territory.
According to MCEPA General Manager Barry Rowland, the criteria for consideration for the scholarship includes maintaining an exemplary scholastic record, leadership roles, other involvement in school and community service, and their plans to further their education at either a community or senior college.
The 2020 MCEPA scholarships were awarded to Taya Baggett of Hamilton, Madison ‘Claire’ Benson of Caledonia, Mason Blair of Smithville and Blake Rowland of Hatley.
Baggett is the daughter of Joe and Christie Hesse and plans to attend Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi and major in music education. Benson is the daughter of Byron and Melanie Benson and plans to major in biological and biomedical biology/pre-veterinary studies at Meridian Community College.
Blair is the son of Keith and Angel Blair and will attend Mississippi State University and major in architecture. Rowland is the son of Barry and Michelle Rowland and plans to attend ICC and Mississippi State University and major in biology.
“Recognizing their accomplishments and supporting their efforts to further their education is extremely gratifying for us. Monroe County EPA is very proud of our young people and glad to be able to contribute to their futures,” Barry said.