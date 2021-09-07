The board of directors of the Monroe County Electric Power Association (MCEPA) has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a 2021 graduating senior from each of the four high schools within its service territory.
According to MCEPA General Manager Barry Rowland, the criteria for consideration for the scholarship includes maintaining an exemplary scholastic record, leadership roles, other involvement in school and community service and plans for students to further their education at either a community or senior college.
The 2021 MCEPA scholarships were awarded to Khirei Standifer of Smithville, Dixie Owen of Hatley, Eric Bryan of Hamilton and Rileigh Campbell of Caledonia.
Standifer is the son of Patrick and Natural Standifer. He is attending Itawamba Community College and majoring in physical education. Owen is the daughter of James Owen and Jessica Owen, and her plans include majoring in paralegal technology at ICC.
Bryan is the son of Robert Bryan and Lachelle Bryan, and his plans include majoring in computer science at ICC. Campbell is the daughter of Mert and Courtney Campbell. She is majoring in communications at Mississippi State University.
“Recognizing their accomplishments and supporting their efforts to further their education is extremely gratifying for us. Monroe County EPA is very proud of our young people and glad to be able to contribute to their future,” Rowland said.